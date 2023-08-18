The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Actions that made Nelly the Goon's Lang'ata neighbours teach him a lesson

Amos Robi

Former member of Ochungulo Family, Nelly the Goon, has spoken abot his eviction from Lang'ata giving details of what his neighbours couldn't stand.

Ochungulo Family rapper, Nelly the Goon, has opened up about the mistake that led to eviction from his Lang'ata Estate residence.

Nelly the Goon shared that unruly behaviour within the residential community was the main catalyst for the eviction.

He confessed to a pattern of blasting loud music late into the night and hosting raucous gatherings that irked his neighbours.

"Kuna time nlikua low, vitu zangu zilikua zinaharibika, nlifukuzwa keja na nlikua nmeozoea iyo nyumba so mabeste walikua wanakam tunaskiza ngoma mpaka asubuhi na maneiba walikua wanaleta ngori," he admitted.

Despite using his status as an artist as an excuse, Nelly found himself ultimately ousted from his home due to his actions.

This marked a pivotal moment in his life, compelling him to return to their family home to reflect and regroup.

During this period of introspection, Nelly the Goon turned his attention to his music career.

He channelled his emotions and experiences into his work, resulting in the creation of new music.

"Nlienda nkakaa nkajiuliza mimi ni nani, ngoma zangu nkaziskia vizuri hata nko na ngoma nliandika iyo time ntazitoa," he revealed, hinting at an impending release of his newfound musical expressions.

Addressing the state of Gengetone, Nelly the Goon declared its resilience and ongoing vibrancy. He emphasised that Gengetone was very much alive and thriving.

He went on to praise 'Bandana ya E-Sir,' a song dedicated to the late E-Sir, asserting that its an exceptional composition that deserves a Grammy nomination.

When asked about the status of the Ochungulo Family, Nelly the Goon acknowledged that the group had faced its share of challenges that temporarily pulled them apart.

However, he emphasised that their bond remained unbreakable, and they successfully resolved their differences to continue working together.

Despite this camaraderie, Nelly highlighted that each member of the Ochungulo Family was pursuing individual projects.

Collaborative ventures, though less frequent, were still a cherished part of their artistic journey.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

