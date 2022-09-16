I've been struggling a lot - Nelly The Goon asks fans not to give up on him

Nelly, who is part of the Ochungulo Family trio, had not released new music since January when the group featured major Kenyan artists on a collabo released in honour of E-Sir.

He along with fellow group members Benzema and Dmore released a seven-track album titled Tamasha on August 29, 2022.

Explaining why it took months to release music, the musician said that things have been hard and thick on his side and he has been unable to keep up on his music career because he has been struggling a lot.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a cryptic post on his IG stories, the rapper disclosed that he is currently in Kajiado County trying to manage general fatigue.

"I know things are moving slowly from my side. I am struggling a lot. I'm in some place in Kajiado right now and I'm feeling like it is getting hard for me to keep up with my music lately.

"I'm mentally, spiritually and financially tired right now. But I just want you all to keep believing in me as you believe in yourselves. Never give up on me, please. I love you all," Nelly told his fans.