The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Omena takes crown as favourite snack for Kamene Goro's dog

Lynet Okumu

Popular Kenyan delicacy omena has earned the title of a favorite snack for Mali, Kamene Goro's cherished dog

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro

If you thought you were the best cook, then prepare to be shocked by media personality Kamene Goro's unconventional approach to cooking the kenyan infamous dish Omena!

Recommended articles

In a debut episode of their podcast, Kamene teamed up with former colleague Oga Obinna to showcase their culinary skills.

As Kamene and Obinna made their way to the kitchen, accompanied by DJ Bonez, the stage was set for an unconventional cooking lesson.

Kamene Goro washing Omena
Kamene Goro washing Omena Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Kamene took charge of the kitchen sink, gathering her ingredients, which included soap and disinfectant.

The intrigue began to build as she explained her approach to preparing the dish.

"I want us to clean the omena, to remove the smell... I've done this several times," Kamene jokingly remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

She proceeded to fill a basin with hot water from the sink, adding disinfectant and soap to the mix. Obinna, visibly concerned, couldn't help but question her choice of using soap.

"Why are you putting soap?" he asked, perplexed.

"Isn't it to clean it and remove the bad smell?" Kamene replied, half-seriously.

Obinna, still concerned, asked if she had ever cooked omena, to which Bonez revealed that they had only purchased it for their pet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kamene's dog eating Omena
Kamene's dog eating Omena Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene was overheard mentioning that her dog absolutely adores Omena. She even goes as far as giving him Omena, and the dog eagerly devours it in an instant!

"Hii ni favourite food ya Mali," Kamene said.

According to Kamene, Mali is quite picky but he doesn't mind mashed potatoes, chapati, and gizzard!

DJ Bonez, her concerned husband, stepped in, questioning her actions and attempting to take the basin away.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Soap! Soap! Soap! Sabuni yaani," Bonez exclaimed, shocked by the unfolding scene.

"Babe, I will rinse it after this," Kamene reassured him.

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene Goro addresses pregnancy reports following wedding with DJ Bonez

Kamene Goro went on to explain that she had washed omena this way before and never experienced any ill effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamene Goro confidently defended her approach, asserting that her method was the best.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Omena takes crown as favourite snack for Kamene Goro's dog

Omena takes crown as favourite snack for Kamene Goro's dog

Reason Blessed Tugi's YouTube channel with 142K subscribers has been inactive

Reason Blessed Tugi's YouTube channel with 142K subscribers has been inactive

She's a specimen of beauty - 'Vaida' hitmaker Harry Richie in love with Nyako

She's a specimen of beauty - 'Vaida' hitmaker Harry Richie in love with Nyako

Jua Cali reflects on Genge's rise to Grammy recognition after 24 years

Jua Cali reflects on Genge's rise to Grammy recognition after 24 years

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school