ADVERTISEMENT
Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Lynet Okumu

Kamene Goro clarifies radio come back reports after leaving Kiss 100

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro

Renowned radio presenter Kamene Goro recently shared that she is in no rush to return to the airwaves, as she is currently enjoying her break from mainstream media.

In an interview with Nairobi News on Thursday 8 , the charismatic media personality expressed her satisfaction with her current endeavors and revealed that there are certain aspects of radio that she doesn't feel the need to go back to.

"No, it's not about me returning to radio. I am genuinely happy with what I am currently engaged in, and there are certain things I don't feel the need to go back to," Kamene said.

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro
One of the advantages Kamene highlighted about her break from mainstream media is the freedom it has offered her.

She expressed her joy in being able to travel, something that had been restricted for a significant period of time.

"I am thoroughly enjoying this space. I had missed traveling immensely, as I hadn't been able to do so for quite some time.

"Now, I find myself exploring different destinations," She said.

Currently, she is relishing her time in Mombasa, where she plans to spend about a week, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene has become a household name in Kenya due to her sharp wit, humor, and candid approach to discussing various topics on radio,

She signed out of Kiss 100 early this year after a three-year stint.

Kamene, who hosted the Kiss 100 morning show alongside comedian Oga Obinna, aired her last show on Friday, January 27 where she bid her fans goodbye.

Kamene Goro
Kamene Goro

A teary Kamene paid tribute to all the hosts she has worked with since she joined the station and to her fans who have been listening to her every morning.

“Today marks the end of my journey here at Kiss Fm, it's been like four years and three hosts and I'm ending it right here with Oga Obinna.

"To all of my fans who have always supported me, my mum and sister, may God bless you always,” Kamene said.

Media personality Kamene Goro
Media personality Kamene Goro

Speaking in an interview after her last show, Kamene said her contract had lapsed and she didn't find the need to renew it.

In April, Kamene Goro, along with other well-known celebrities, created buzz when they revealed their involvement with NRG Radio.

Taking to Instagram on April 26, Kamene Goro shared a post announcing her upcoming show and expressing her enthusiasm. She also asked her followers if they believed the audience was prepared for it.

However, the engagement turned out to be a one-day event held to commemorate the radio station's fifth anniversary.

