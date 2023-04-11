The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

Lynet Okumu

The couples' cheapest service stands at Sh360,000

Kabi Wa Jesus & Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi Wa Jesus & Milly Wa Jesus

The WaJesus family have unveiled a rate card that you will need to check before considering to call them at your wedding as best couple, bridesmaid.

Recommended articles

According to an Instagram post on Milly's account, she is currently getting many enquiries from couples to be their bridesmaids so she has to be paid.

"Bridesmaid for hire! Mtafika bei ?After Akothee's wedding, I now have a rate card for being in your line up (Swipe Left To See Rate Card).

"I am getting soo many enquiries on being on people’s lineup so please check the rates on last slide and get in touch," Milly wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Influencer Milly Wa Jesus
Influencer Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Wa Jesus claims husband, Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

After attending Akothee's extravagant wedding on April 10, Milly felt motivated to develop the rate card.

She went ahead to thank Akothee for inviting her family to the wedding and for giving hope to the single mums.

"Akothee’s wedding is definitely the wedding of the year! Thank you Akothee for giving single mums hope and for sharing your wedding with us."

ADVERTISEMENT
Milly WaJesus
Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly WaJesus reacts to backlash over brother's wedding fundraiser

Here is a break down of the WaJesus family rate card

  • Fun at weddings
  • Comes with a life of the party husband
  • Dresses to kill
  • Have a personal glam team
  • Huge online presence
  • Very good dancer
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Bridesmaid 1/2day - Sh380,000
  • Bridesmaid full day - Sh1,000,000
  • Best couple (wedding day only) - Sh3,000,000
  • Lineup as a couple KSH 2,000,000
  • After party - Sh360,000
  • Posting on socials for the day - Sh1,500,000
  • pre marital classes - Free
  • Bridal consultation & shopping - Sh125,000 per day
Milly WaJesus
Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The rates have since faced backlash from fans who think they are ridiculous

Here are some of their reactions on Instagram

jmatubia Weeh wedding moja na rate card ishatoka Leon atafika be

thomaskori3 Lkn anakuja na Jesu hakutakosa wine kukiwa na maji

its_a.l.i.c.i.a_ Sasa nyinyi mlichangiwa harusi yenu na mnachanga ya brother yako za wenyewe ndio mnataka kulipwa kuwa tu kwa lineup

ADVERTISEMENT
Milly WaJesus
Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

kaluufaith97 Thought I had seen it all until I got to the last slide

esperencembithe I hope this is a joke sababu wueh

no_fancy_name Okay. Na transport cost, sijaiona hapo. Does the fee include food ama hio ni kando. Miscellaneous nayo?

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

Sammy Boy sets record straight about relationship with TikToker Maureen Kings

Sammy Boy sets record straight about relationship with TikToker Maureen Kings

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt