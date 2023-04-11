The WaJesus family have unveiled a rate card that you will need to check before considering to call them at your wedding as best couple, bridesmaid.
The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family
The couples' cheapest service stands at Sh360,000
According to an Instagram post on Milly's account, she is currently getting many enquiries from couples to be their bridesmaids so she has to be paid.
"Bridesmaid for hire! Mtafika bei ?After Akothee's wedding, I now have a rate card for being in your line up (Swipe Left To See Rate Card).
"I am getting soo many enquiries on being on people’s lineup so please check the rates on last slide and get in touch," Milly wrote.
After attending Akothee's extravagant wedding on April 10, Milly felt motivated to develop the rate card.
She went ahead to thank Akothee for inviting her family to the wedding and for giving hope to the single mums.
"Akothee’s wedding is definitely the wedding of the year! Thank you Akothee for giving single mums hope and for sharing your wedding with us."
Here is a break down of the WaJesus family rate card
About me (Milly WaJesus)
- Fun at weddings
- Comes with a life of the party husband
- Dresses to kill
- Have a personal glam team
- Huge online presence
- Very good dancer
Rates
- Bridesmaid 1/2day - Sh380,000
- Bridesmaid full day - Sh1,000,000
- Best couple (wedding day only) - Sh3,000,000
- Lineup as a couple KSH 2,000,000
Other services
- After party - Sh360,000
- Posting on socials for the day - Sh1,500,000
- pre marital classes - Free
- Bridal consultation & shopping - Sh125,000 per day
The rates have since faced backlash from fans who think they are ridiculous
Here are some of their reactions on Instagram
jmatubia Weeh wedding moja na rate card ishatoka Leon atafika be
thomaskori3 Lkn anakuja na Jesu hakutakosa wine kukiwa na maji
its_a.l.i.c.i.a_ Sasa nyinyi mlichangiwa harusi yenu na mnachanga ya brother yako za wenyewe ndio mnataka kulipwa kuwa tu kwa lineup
kaluufaith97 Thought I had seen it all until I got to the last slide
esperencembithe I hope this is a joke sababu wueh
no_fancy_name Okay. Na transport cost, sijaiona hapo. Does the fee include food ama hio ni kando. Miscellaneous nayo?
