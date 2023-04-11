The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

According to an Instagram post on Milly's account, she is currently getting many enquiries from couples to be their bridesmaids so she has to be paid.

"Bridesmaid for hire! Mtafika bei ?After Akothee's wedding, I now have a rate card for being in your line up (Swipe Left To See Rate Card).

"I am getting soo many enquiries on being on people’s lineup so please check the rates on last slide and get in touch," Milly wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

After attending Akothee's extravagant wedding on April 10, Milly felt motivated to develop the rate card.

She went ahead to thank Akothee for inviting her family to the wedding and for giving hope to the single mums.

"Akothee’s wedding is definitely the wedding of the year! Thank you Akothee for giving single mums hope and for sharing your wedding with us."

Here is a break down of the WaJesus family rate card

About me (Milly WaJesus)

Fun at weddings

Comes with a life of the party husband

Dresses to kill

Have a personal glam team

Huge online presence

Very good dancer

Rates

Bridesmaid 1/2day - Sh380,000

Bridesmaid full day - Sh1,000,000

Best couple (wedding day only) - Sh3,000,000

Lineup as a couple KSH 2,000,000

Other services

After party - Sh360,000

Posting on socials for the day - Sh1,500,000

pre marital classes - Free

Bridal consultation & shopping - Sh125,000 per day

The rates have since faced backlash from fans who think they are ridiculous

Here are some of their reactions on Instagram

jmatubia Weeh wedding moja na rate card ishatoka Leon atafika be

thomaskori3 Lkn anakuja na Jesu hakutakosa wine kukiwa na maji

its_a.l.i.c.i.a_ Sasa nyinyi mlichangiwa harusi yenu na mnachanga ya brother yako za wenyewe ndio mnataka kulipwa kuwa tu kwa lineup

kaluufaith97 Thought I had seen it all until I got to the last slide

esperencembithe I hope this is a joke sababu wueh