Otile Brown elated as his hit songs are restored on YouTube

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Asanteni kwa uvumilivu 🙏🏼❤️- Otile

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

Singer Otile Brown is a happy man after his hit songs that had disappeared from YouTube under unclear circumstances got restored on Tuesday.

In an update, Otile thanked his fans for being patient with him and his team as they worked behind the scenes to get the songs back on the streaming platform.

“And we’re back on YouTube … asanteni kwa uvumilivu 🙏🏼❤️ riziki wataichelewesha tu 😊 .. watch me #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove go watch your favs ❤️” announced Otile Brown.

The restoration of the songs come days after Otile issued an official statement, addressing the dilemma surrounding the deletion of his songs.

“We cannot go into the specific reasons that led to the deletion but we would like to assure you that that we took up the issues with our legal team, partners and YouTube/Google wo confirmed that there had been an issue but assured us that they are working to resolve, restore and reinstate the content.

We wish to extend our sincere apologies for the inconveniences occasioned by this unprecedented set back and most importantly thank you all for your support as we work to resolve this issue” reads part from Otile’s Management.

Statement from Otile Brown's Management
Statement from Otile Brown's Management Statement from Otile Brown's Management Pulse Live Kenya

Otile’s song that had been deleted from YouTube include; Dusuma, Chaguo la Moyo, Baby Love, Hi, Watoto na Pombe, In Love, Samantha, Aiyana, Crush, Regina, Ndagukunda and Jamila among others.

Otile’s Dusuma ft Meddy is the most watched song in Kenya with over 33 Million views, followed closely by Chaguo la Moyo that has over 28 million views. Such Kinda Love featuring Jovial managed to hit over 10 million within 3 months.

Currently, Otile Brown hold the number one spot when it comes to Kenyan artistes with Most YouTube subscribers. He stands at 919K subscribers.

