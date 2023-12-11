Over 600 kidney patients flock Prof Jay's DM after launching wellness foundation

'Profesa Jay Foundation' was unveiled on Sunday, December, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Prof Jay, who has introduced this foundation aimed at assisting kidney patients, expressed deep concern as he has personally struggled with kidney issues for two years, incurring significant expenses for medical treatment.

“Tulifikiria kuanza na kuchangisha Tsh. milioni 800, (Sh49 million) target ni kuanza na Wagonjwa 50, mpaka sasa DM yetu ya Instagram kuna Watu zaidi ya 600 wanaomba msaada kwamba wana hali mbaya, wanategemea Prof Jay foundation iwe kama Mwokozi wao,” Prof Jay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper, who is still recuperating day by day, added that he is going to release an extended play (EP) in gratitude for the journey he went through during his illness. He added that his vocal cords have greatly improved.

"Mungu amesikia kilio cha Watanzania na maombi ya Watanzania, nimecheki vocal cord na inaonesha kabisa haijaguswa, sauti inaendelea kuimarika na itarudi kama zamani, leo nitatoa EP kama zawadi pia kama shukrani yangu Kwa Mungu, inaitwa Nusu Peponi Nusu Kuzimu ina nyimbo nne,” he said.

Prof Jay's foundation launch was attended by different guests, including politician Tundu Lissu, Alikiba, Lady Jaydee, Chege, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each saved his life

In a previous interview, Professor Jay opened up about the hefty financial burden he faced during his kidney disease treatment in India.

Rapper Professor Jay admitted in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

His story sheds light on the challenges faced by kidney patients and the urgent need for better access to healthcare in Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time in the hospital, he underwent numerous medical procedures, including injections that came at a steep price.

"Kuna sindano nilikuwa nachomwa millioni tano (Sh300K) asubuhi na jioni. Ile sindano bana ndio imeniamsha. Nilichomwa kwa siku tano mfululizo. Nilichomwa kwa wiki moja, ambayo ilikuwa sindano kumi. Hiyo ilikuwa millioni hamsini (Sh6M)," he revealed.