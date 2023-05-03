Professor Jay speaks for the first time after falling ill

The former member of parliament for Mikumi constituency was taken to the hospital critically ill in February 2022 and was in the Intensive Care Unit ICU for 127 days where he fought for his life.

In his first social media post after over 460 days, Jay shared a photo of himself in his current state as he also explained what he has been through over the period of public absence in a message of gratitude.

The Bongo Flava star began by thanking God and also the government of Tanzania for aiding his treatment both in and out of Tanzania. The rapper revealed that his condition was so bad he could not explain it.

"Kwanza namshukuru sana MUNGU aliye hai kwa uponyaji na kunipa nafasi nyingine ya kuendelea kuwa hai, Hali yangu ilikuwa mbaya isioelezeka.

"Pili Kipekee namshukuru sana Mhe. Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mama yetu Dr. Samia Hassan Suluhu na serikali yake kwa kunigharamia matibabu yangu yote ya Muhimbili na nje ya nchi.

"[Firstly, I am very grateful to the living GOD for the healing and giving me another chance to live. My condition was indescribably bad.

"[Secondly, I am especially thankful to Her Excellency the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, our mother Dr. Samia Hassan Suluhu, and her government for financing all my medical treatment at Muhimbili and abroad,]" Jay said.

The father of one went to thank his political party leader who he said also put effort in constantly visiting him as he recovered.

"Tatu namshukuru sana Mwenyekiti wa chama changu cha CHADEMA Kamanda Freeman Mbowe ,Wanachama na viongozi wote waandamizi wa chama kwa jitihada zao za kuhakikisha napata matibabu bora zaidi.

"[Thirdly, I am very grateful to the Chairman of my political party, CHADEMA, Commander Freeman Mbowe, all members, and senior leaders of the party for their efforts to ensure that I receive the best medical treatment,]" he noted.

