Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Amos Robi

Githigi died in the house of singer Dishon Miruki in Kahawa West

The late Elizabeth Gathigi
The late Elizabeth Gathigi

An autopsy report has revealed the cause of death for Elizabeth Githigi, a preacher based in Nakuru, who died at the home of singer Dishon Mirugi in Kahawa West.

An autopsy was conducted at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, revealing that Elizabeth Githigi died due to a lack of oxygen caused by pressure on her neck. However, it was not clear whether it was a case of strangulation as more toxicological tests are underway.

Esther Mugure, the late Githigi’s sister, revealed that she had raised concerns about her safety in December as she had received threats from Mirugi. Mugure added that her sister was following up on Sh700,000 she had lent to the musician to build his church.

“In December, my sister called me from Isinya to Nairobi, and she informed me that she was being threatened by Dishon Mirugi. On Friday, when we last spoke, she told me she was now going to seek her money from Dishon, but she did not pick calls from then," Mugure said.

Mugure said the singer told her sister he was untouchable cautioning her against following up her money.

The late Elizabeth Githingi
The late Elizabeth Githingi Pulse Live Kenya

Mirugi was arraigned in court, and investigating officers requested that he be detained as they proceed with investigations. The singer, who is now a person of interest in the preacher's death, said that they were ex-lovers and that she visited him on Saturday from Nakuru.

Mirugi said that upon her arrival at his house in Kahawa West, she offered to do some cleaning for him as he rushed out to run an errand along Thika Road. Upon returning to the house, the singer found that the woman had taken her own life and decided to rush her body to the hospital.

Mirugi has, however, expressed optimism that justice will be served.

"My God will come through, and justice will break the now-drawn bow in my life. I will not go down by the designs of the devil since all that God started in my life will never suffer and will surpass evil designs," he said.

Preacher Dishon Mirugi
Preacher Dishon Mirugi Pulse Live Kenya

The body of the late Githigi currently lies at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Mortuary.

