Prezzo comes clean on relationship with Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu, talks about settling down

Kenyan rapper Jackson Makini popularly known as Prezzo has for the first time talked about his relationship with Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu.

Speaking in a recent interview, the rapper who was responding to a question about their relationship said that they have never dated, despite the many social media messages by the socialite expressing love for him.

He went on to state that he is a generous man and a good friend, and this makes people question how his friends show him love, thinking that they have an intimate relationship.

“Unajua mimi ni mtu mmoja mkarimu sana so mimi ni mtu ambaye napendeka so unakuta labda mtu ni Rafiki yangu lakini mapenzi anayoonesha mtu anakuwa na maswali kwamba kuna uhusiano gani unaendela hapa, but kiukweli hamna uhusiano wowote ni ile tu mimi ni mcheshi and you know I’m a pretty cool guy myself. Sio issue na mapenzi,” said Prezzo in an interview with Mseto East Africa.

Settling down

Asked if he plans to settle down and have a family, Prezzo pointed out that one of the biggest challenges he faces when it comes to that is the fact that he has not met someone who really understands his way of life.

He noted that people think he brags, but that is the lifestyle God gave him, and he prays that he finds a woman that will understand, and support him at all times.

“Tatizo ambalo ninalo ni kwamba watu ambao nakutanaga nao hawakuji kunielewa Maisha yang una hawapati kunielewa kwa sababu kusema ukweli si kwamba najigamba au nini Maisha ninayoishi si ya kawaida, kwa hio mwanamke asipokuwa mvumilivu au kunielewa then hatutoweza kupatana kwa sababu ya Maisha ambayo mungu alinipa. Ombi langu huwa ni kwamba nikutane na mtu atakayeelewa huyu Maisha yake si ya kawaida, nitamvumilia alivyo, nitamsitiri na nitampa support. Kama hauna amani nyumbani then akili yako haiwezi kufanya kazi,” added Prezzo.

