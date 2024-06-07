Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

Veteran rapper Jackson Makini, widely known as Prezzo, has broken his silence following an incident where he collapsed during the launch of Bahati's reality show.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrated rapper clarified the situation, attributing the episode to fatigue from overworking.

"Contrary to the news going around on social media about my health and red carpet incident last night, I’d like to let everyone know that I am well. I have been overworking myself hence the fatigue," wrote Prezzo..

Prezzo’s speaking has provided much-needed reassurance to his fans, who expressed their concerns and well wishes. He also gave his way forward after the incident saying he is going to take a break.

"I thank you all for your calls, well wishes, and concern. For now, I just want to take some time out nitulie na familia (to rest with my family)," he added.

Prezzo during the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya

Prezzo did not forget to extend his congratulations to Bahati for the successful launch of his reality show. "Congrats to Bahati Empire for the good job," he wrote, acknowledging the hard work that went into the event.

Moreover, Prezzo expressed his gratitude towards Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who attended the launch and offered support.

While Prezzo attributed his collapse to fatigue, it's important to recognize that there are various reasons why one might collapse during normal activities.

Common causes and tips to prevent them

Dehydration

occurs when there is inadequate fluid intake or excessive fluid loss, leading to a significant reduction in the body's water content.

To prevent dehydration, it's essential to drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather or during intense physical activity.

Pulse Live Kenya

Staying hydrated ensures that the body's systems function properly and reduces the risk of collapse.

Low blood sugar

This can happen due to skipping meals, taking excessive insulin, or engaging in strenuous exercise without adequate nutrition.

Preventing low blood sugar involves eating regular, balanced meals and snacks. For individuals with diabetes, monitoring blood sugar levels is crucial to avoid sudden drops that can lead to fainting or collapse.

Heart conditions

Conditions such as arrhythmias, heart attacks, or other cardiovascular issues, can also cause sudden collapse. Regular cardiovascular check-ups are vital for detecting any underlying heart conditions.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, can help manage heart health. Additionally, knowing your family medical history can provide insight into potential risks.

A stock photo of someone posing like they suffered a heart attack Pulse Live Kenya

Heat exhaustion

This results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially when combined with insufficient hydration.

To prevent heat exhaustion, it’s important to stay cool, wear light clothing, and drink plenty of fluids during hot weather. Taking breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas can also help mitigate the risk.

Stress

This comes from emotional or physical strain can sometimes lead to a temporary loss of consciousness.

Practising stress-management techniques such as mindfulness, exercise, and ensuring adequate rest can help manage stress levels and prevent collapse.

Pulse Live Kenya

Anxiety

