Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments

Bishop Muthee Kiengei met with content creator Pritty Vishy on September 4, after a public fallout where Kiengei made remarks that hurt her.

The preacher's comments during an interview went viral, sparking outrage online, with many Kenyans urging him to apologise for his harsh words.

Bishop Kiengei's comments upset Pritty Vishy

Kiengei’s comments about Pritty were widely criticised, with many netizens calling him out for his demeaning tone. Pritty, feeling deeply hurt, publicly challenged the preacher, announcing her intention to confront him in his church.

In a bold statement, she said, “Let’s meet in your church on Sunday. I want you to tell me in front of members and on that altar. You are among the bishops and pastors that make people like us hate church, and since you have given me a reason to be back, then I will come to you.”

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty Vishy meets Bishop Kiengei

However, instead of waiting for the confrontation at the church, it seems Kiengei took steps to reach out to Pritty.

The two, along with Pritty’s manager, met and had a discussion to resolve their differences.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei shared the news of their meeting on Facebook on September 4, stating that they had a productive conversation and forgiven each other.

In his post, Kiengei expressed how the encounter was a turning point. He wrote, “Today I have just understood that God can push you to do things even when you don't look like doing it when a particular Destiny is calling… Pritty Vishy is a good, clean, and vibrant soul that needed to meet Bishop Ben. Though we've met in an uncomfortable scenario, a new life has begun.”

New beginnings for Pritty Vishy after meeting with Bishop Kiengei

In a positive twist, Kiengei revealed that he had introduced Pritty to some investors who saw potential in her influence.

As a result of their meeting, Pritty Vishy has now been appointed as the official brand ambassador and influencer for several companies. These include Zunguka Africa Safaris LTD, Fanikisha Micro Finance, Smartworld, Cactus Properties, and JUJYS Mahogany Centre.

“After speaking out and forgiving each other together with my sister Lizz Wangui Muchiri, I invited some investors because I have found that we should use Pritty and her influence in a positive way for her to build and change the way things are working in her life,” Kiengei wrote.

Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei, Pulse Live Kenya