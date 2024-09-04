The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments

Lynet Okumu

Bishop Muthee Kiengei opens doors for Pritty Vishy with 5 business opportunities.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024
Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024
  • Bishop Muthee Kiengei meets with content creator Pritty Vishy to resolve their differences.
  • Kiengei introduces Pritty to investors.
  • Pritty Vishy appointed as brand ambassador and influencer for five companies.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei met with content creator Pritty Vishy on September 4, after a public fallout where Kiengei made remarks that hurt her.

The preacher's comments during an interview went viral, sparking outrage online, with many Kenyans urging him to apologise for his harsh words.

Kiengei’s comments about Pritty were widely criticised, with many netizens calling him out for his demeaning tone. Pritty, feeling deeply hurt, publicly challenged the preacher, announcing her intention to confront him in his church.

In a bold statement, she said, “Let’s meet in your church on Sunday. I want you to tell me in front of members and on that altar. You are among the bishops and pastors that make people like us hate church, and since you have given me a reason to be back, then I will come to you.”

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024
Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024 Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

However, instead of waiting for the confrontation at the church, it seems Kiengei took steps to reach out to Pritty.

The two, along with Pritty’s manager, met and had a discussion to resolve their differences.

Bishop Muthee Kiengei shared the news of their meeting on Facebook on September 4, stating that they had a productive conversation and forgiven each other.

In his post, Kiengei expressed how the encounter was a turning point. He wrote, “Today I have just understood that God can push you to do things even when you don't look like doing it when a particular Destiny is calling… Pritty Vishy is a good, clean, and vibrant soul that needed to meet Bishop Ben. Though we've met in an uncomfortable scenario, a new life has begun.”

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024
Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024 Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

In a positive twist, Kiengei revealed that he had introduced Pritty to some investors who saw potential in her influence.

As a result of their meeting, Pritty Vishy has now been appointed as the official brand ambassador and influencer for several companies. These include Zunguka Africa Safaris LTD, Fanikisha Micro Finance, Smartworld, Cactus Properties, and JUJYS Mahogany Centre.

“After speaking out and forgiving each other together with my sister Lizz Wangui Muchiri, I invited some investors because I have found that we should use Pritty and her influence in a positive way for her to build and change the way things are working in her life,” Kiengei wrote.

Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei,
Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei, Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei, Pulse Live Kenya

In the end, both Kiengei and Pritty have shown that with understanding and forgiveness, it is possible to move past differences and work towards a better future.

