Prof.Hamo releases music video with a cheeky Father's Day message

Comedian Herman Gakobo Kago aka Professor Hamo has today left tongues wagging after his recent social media post.
Hamo, who has been in the limelight these past few months for allegedly failing to provide for his kids, decided to celebrate himself on Father’s Day.
“Happy Father's day to all fathers here, apart from father Abraham had many sons, song gani nyingine mnani suggestia,”wrote the comedian.
To add onto this, the comedian has dropped a new song, Nobody but you, produced by renowned Mavo on The Beat.
The song talks about hitting on a girl that is Hamo's love interest on the video.
This post opened up Hamo to a barrage of comments especially of those reminding him of denying his children.
Dustyshovels: “Ni ile siku ya Oreo bro..”
Avril.jepke: “Ni hiyo tu😂😂”
Myfameworld: “Na unyoe ndevu”
Hamo’s Apology
On May 18, Hamo issued a public apology over the drama and embarrassment the scandal had caused to his wife Zippy, children and former colleagues at Hot 96 FM.
“Life has a way of forcefully instilling wisdom into someone. A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down.
"Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes.
"I had to go back to my family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace” wrote Hamo in Part.
“A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit-down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids. A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my shortcomings,” he added.
