Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Amos Robi

Clemo clarified that his intention was not to claim the award granted to Nonini in the copyright infringement case against influencer Brian Mutinda

A collage of Nonini and Clemo

Legendary music producer Clement Rapudo Sijenyi, widely known as Clemo, has recently shed light on the reasons behind his disagreement with musician Nonini, following a copyright infringement case that saw Nonini awarded Sh1 million.

Clemo, who currently serves as the director for arts, culture, and tourism in Nairobi County, revealed in an interview with bloggers that he harbours no animosity towards Nonini.

Instead, Clemo explained that his involvement in the case aimed to advocate for producers and foster a deeper understanding of the various parties involved in the music creation process.

Dismissing rumours suggesting discord between him and Nonini, Clemo emphasised his commitment to enhancing the lives of all artists, including music producers.

"Hiyo ni uongo kabisa, mimi niko na experience yangu ya music. Mimi najua music huanzia studio, so mimi nilisema kila mtu huita wasanii kwa forum, lakini mahali music huanza kumakiwa huskii," he remarked.

Clemo underscored that conflicts within the music industry often arise due to stakeholders not reaping the full benefits of their work.

He clarified that his intention is not to claim the award granted to Nonini but rather to advocate for the future rights of producers. He stressed that many producers lack the courage to assert their rights.

"Mimi nilisema sikuwa nataka iyo pesa, na ni kweli siitaki. Mimi nataka kuprotect producers wa kesho. So, afadhali mimi niongee hata kama am the single voice, lakini niseme ukweli," he added.

Following the court's decision to award Nonini Sh1 million, Clemo expressed his belief that, as the producer of the song, he should also receive some monetary compensation.

However, due to the absence of any signed agreements regarding their collaborative music, Clemo found it challenging to demand Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

Nonini emerged victorious in the case against social media influencer Mutinda, who utilized his song in a video advertisement without consent. The court awarded Sh1 million in general damages, leading to the removal of the video from all social media platforms.

