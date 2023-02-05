ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Maisha presenter Mbaruk Mwalimu heaps praises on wife as she turns a year older

Amos Robi

Mbaruk and his wife Mwasiwa both work at Standard Group which houses KTN News and Radio Maisha

Mbaruk Mwalimu and wife Hadiya Mwasiwa
Radio Maisha drive show presenter Mbaruk has taken to his Instagram to celebrate his wife Hadiya Mwasiwa as she turns a year older.

The radio presenter celebrated his wife describing her as a friend and advisor, praying for the desires of her heart to be granted.

“Habiby turns a year older today. Heri njema ya kuzaliwa honey wangu, mke wangu, rafiki yangu na mshauri wangu. Allah akupe tamanio la moyo wako na akujalie mema maishani mwako. Happy birthday Mama Mu,” Mbaruk wrote.

Mbaruk Mwalimu and wife Hadiya Mwasiwa
Mwasiwa who works as a news anchor on KTN News on her special day said she was proud of the much she had accomplished.

“As I turn a year older, I thank Allah for His favour, for granting me a chance to see another year, alhamdullillah, for achieving all what I have achieved, sio kwa werevu wangu,Subhannallah❤️. I have officially stepped into the third floor and I'm proud to be aging gracefully, like fine wine,” Mwasiwa wrote.

Before joining KTN News, Mwasiwa worked as a news anchor on Switch TV and was poached to replace Fridah Mwaka who moved to join NTV.

During her last day at the station, Hadiya was treated to a surprise goodbye cake by her colleagues led by Frederick Muitiriri who headed the News Desk at Switch TV.

Mbaruk Mwalimu and wife Hadiya Mwasiwa
Mbaruk and Mwasiwa tied the knot in February 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in Kwale County. The wedding was attended by the two journalists' colleagues and friends including former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

The love birds welcomed their first child, a baby boy on March 2022.

