The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mike Nyagwoka shares his biggest win as he exits Radio Maisha after 10 years

Amos Robi

Nyagwoka expressed surprise at the sudden end of his career chapter and a sense of bittersweet nostalgia in his departure statement

Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka
Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka
  • Mike Nyagwoka has concluded his tenure with Radio Maisha on July 31, 2024
  • He has been a distinguished news anchor and played a pivotal role in shaping the station’s political content
  • He created the revolutionary news commentary segment 'News Extra' in 2022

Recommended articles

Radio Maisha has bid farewell to one of its most esteemed presenters, Mike Nyagwoka, who concluded his tenure with the station on July 31, 2024.

Nyagwoka’s departure marks the end of a remarkable over ten-year journey with the station, where he has significantly contributed to its success and reputation.

In his departure statement, Nyagwoka expressed surprise at the sudden end of his career chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I left for home after work on the 31st of July 2024, there was no indication whatsoever that I had just done my last tour of duty in this place.

"If it was my choice I would have held on a little longer but the dice had been cast and decisions made and all I had to do was to abide," Nyagwoka wrote on his Facebook page.

His words capturing a sense of bittersweet nostalgia and acceptance as he embarks on new ventures.

Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka
Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyagwoka’s career at Radio Maisha has been nothing short of distinguished. Since October 2014, he has served as the main news anchor, delivering crucial news in Swahili with clarity and precision.

His role extended beyond anchoring as he was deeply involved in writing, editing, and packaging numerous news stories.

Over the years, Nyagwoka has played a pivotal role in shaping the station’s political content, especially during the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

One of his notable achievements includes the creation of ‘News Extra,’ a revolutionary news commentary segment introduced in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This segment provided off-script analyses of current news, reflecting Nyagwoka’s innovative approach to journalism.

Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka and the famous Kakamega twins
Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka and the famous Kakamega twins Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

He also maintained an op-ed column in the Sunday Standard, where he analysed and commented on weekly news trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his time at Radio Maisha, the Daystar University Graduate shared that his mission has been fulfilled and it was time to start something new.

"Radio Maisha was a beautiful journey where I demonstrated that one can overcome adversity and stay on course to his dream.

"I am proud of the brand I built and the work I did. My mission was to leave a legacy and I believe I did," said Nyagwoka.

As he steps away from Radio Maisha, Nyagwoka remains optimistic about future opportunities.

Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka
Radio newscaster Mike Nyagwoka Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Get ready to crown your favourite Media and Blogger Influencer

He expressed hope for new ventures, stating, “We live in an age that presents many opportunities and it is my hope that I will get the right motivation to utilise them to keep myself afloat. I equally pray that other doors will open soon.”

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hidden layers of Nikita Kering: The barber, the chef & the buzz around Lil Maina

Hidden layers of Nikita Kering: The barber, the chef & the buzz around Lil Maina

Zari flies to Kampala to seek Shakib's forgiveness after labeling him 'broke'

Zari flies to Kampala to seek Shakib's forgiveness after labeling him 'broke'

Mike Nyagwoka shares his biggest win as he exits Radio Maisha after 10 years

Mike Nyagwoka shares his biggest win as he exits Radio Maisha after 10 years

Vesha Okello discusses journey as Akothee’s firstborn & type of man she wants

Vesha Okello discusses journey as Akothee’s firstborn & type of man she wants

Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

Never again – Vera Sidika reflects on failed marriage & major change during Covid

Never again – Vera Sidika reflects on failed marriage & major change during Covid

Kate Actress heaps praises on bae Mike Mwangi in heartwarming birthday message

Kate Actress heaps praises on bae Mike Mwangi in heartwarming birthday message

Zabron Singers release new song to honour departed colleague Marco Joseph

Zabron Singers release new song to honour departed colleague Marco Joseph

Truth behind Amber Ray & Phoina’s 1-year friendship break

Truth behind Amber Ray & Phoina’s 1-year friendship break

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director Trevor with his girlfriend Kiki Love

Director Trevor, girlfriend Kiki Love talk baby plans & joint YouTube channel

Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith

Why Mama Jimmy spent her wedding night on the couch

Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

Singer Okello Max

Biggest stereotype Okello Max faces for being a celebrity [Video]