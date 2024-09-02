Mike Nyagwoka shares his biggest win as he exits Radio Maisha after 10 years

Radio Maisha has bid farewell to one of its most esteemed presenters, Mike Nyagwoka, who concluded his tenure with the station on July 31, 2024.

Nyagwoka’s departure marks the end of a remarkable over ten-year journey with the station, where he has significantly contributed to its success and reputation.

In his departure statement, Nyagwoka expressed surprise at the sudden end of his career chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I left for home after work on the 31st of July 2024, there was no indication whatsoever that I had just done my last tour of duty in this place.

"If it was my choice I would have held on a little longer but the dice had been cast and decisions made and all I had to do was to abide," Nyagwoka wrote on his Facebook page.

His words capturing a sense of bittersweet nostalgia and acceptance as he embarks on new ventures.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyagwoka's achievements and contributions at Radio Maisha

Nyagwoka’s career at Radio Maisha has been nothing short of distinguished. Since October 2014, he has served as the main news anchor, delivering crucial news in Swahili with clarity and precision.

His role extended beyond anchoring as he was deeply involved in writing, editing, and packaging numerous news stories.

Over the years, Nyagwoka has played a pivotal role in shaping the station’s political content, especially during the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

One of his notable achievements includes the creation of ‘News Extra,’ a revolutionary news commentary segment introduced in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This segment provided off-script analyses of current news, reflecting Nyagwoka’s innovative approach to journalism.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also maintained an op-ed column in the Sunday Standard, where he analysed and commented on weekly news trends.

Nyagwoka's reflection on his time at Radio Maisha

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his time at Radio Maisha, the Daystar University Graduate shared that his mission has been fulfilled and it was time to start something new.

"Radio Maisha was a beautiful journey where I demonstrated that one can overcome adversity and stay on course to his dream.

"I am proud of the brand I built and the work I did. My mission was to leave a legacy and I believe I did," said Nyagwoka.

As he steps away from Radio Maisha, Nyagwoka remains optimistic about future opportunities.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Get ready to crown your favourite Media and Blogger Influencer