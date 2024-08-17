The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Charles Ouma

The distressing clip shows the staff at Standard Media Group’s headquarters along Mombasa Road offices conveying his frustrations with the salary delays and threatening

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi
Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

The Standard Media Group has issued a statement following a distressing incident in which one of its employees was depicted in a video threatening self harm at the company’s headquarters at Mombasa Road.

The company confirmed that it acted swiftly to address the immediate needs of the staff.

The clip that has since gone viral shows the staffer at Standard Media Group’s Mombasa Road offices conveying his frustrations with the salary delays and demanding to be paid his dues.

In its statement, the company acknowledged that it was aware of the distress that the salary delays had caused to staff and assured that despite the difficult financial position it is in, the company is doing its best to address the situation.

The Standard Group Media
The Standard Group Media ece-auto-gen

The statement also added that the staffer depicted in the video was a freelancer on a sabbatical at the time of recording the video.

"Our attention has been drawn to a distressing incident that occurred on our premises this afternoon involving one of our freelancers, who is currently on a sabbatical,"

"This incident, in which the individual recorded himself in a distressing situation, has profoundly affected us, and we want to express our sincere empathy and concern for our colleague.

“Following the incident, we were able to address the freelancer's immediate needs,” Standard Media Group confirmed in its statement.

The cash-strapped media house has in recent days witnessed an exodus of some of its top talent.

From radio to TV and print, the company has lost some of its best talent to rival media houses.

Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel
Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel Pulse Live Kenya

In response to a rapidly-evolving media landscape and in order to align its operations with emerging trends, the media house recently sent several staff packing as part of its restructuring.

"In reaching this decision, we took into consideration, the difficult operating environment and its long-drawn effect on revenue generation," the company announced in a statement.

The company also closed down KTN News, the country's flagship and only 24-hour news channel.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

