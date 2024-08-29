The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

Before radio, Salapei worked as a Programmes Officer with the Rwandan League for the Protection and Defence of Human Rights

Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei
Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei
  • Lotan Salapei has announced his departure from Homeboyz Radio after six years
  • Several industry colleagues wished him well in his future endeavours
  • His recent co-host, Jakes Nyanjom, will now take over the Drive Show at Homeboyz Radio

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei has announced his departure from Homeboyz Radio after a successful six-year stint.

Salapei who was a key figure on the station's popular programmes 'The Ignition' and 'The Boyz Club', announced his social media platforms, hinting at new challenges ahead.

In his farewell message, Lotan expressed gratitude to his colleagues and fans who have been a part of his journey at Homeboyz Radio.

Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin
Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio Africa staff give final salute to founder Patrick Quarcoo as he retires [Photos]

He acknowledged the support and mentorship he received from his co-hosts and the station's management, specifically mentioning his appreciation for Mike Wachira and Kerry Martin.

"After 6 years on The Ignition and The Boyz Club, it’s time for a new challenge. Special thank you to @realmikewachira and @mrkerrymartin for being great teachers and brothers… to @jakes.nyanjom Kazi kwako! To the fans I have nothing but love for yall!! SEE YOU ALL VERY SOON ❤️,” Salapei wrote.

Following his announcement, several of Salapei's colleagues in the industry took to social media to wish him well in his future endeavours.

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei
Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: G Money finds new home months after leaving Homeboyz Radio

Tallia Oyando expressed her excitement for his journey ahead. Mike Wachira, his former co-host, praised his professionalism and dedication, stating, "All the best in your next station in life my brother. Your professionalism and dedication to excellence will always carry you above and beyond."

Other media personalities also chimed in with supportive messages. Caterira, a frequent listener of the show, commented on how much she enjoyed Salapei's contributions, while Claudia Naisabwa applauded him for his accomplishments, writing, "You’ve done well for yourself…ON TO THE NEXT."

Before embarking on his radio career, Lotan Salapei worked as a Programmes Officer with the Rwandan League for the Protection and Defence of Human Rights.

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei
Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Reason presenter Lotan Salapei gave away his first radio salary [Video]

His role in the organisation was significant, as he was the country’s lead for the programme. However, Salapei’s passion for media drove him to leave his role in Rwanda in December 2017 and return to Kenya in search of opportunities in the radio industry.

"I was doing human rights for an organisation in Rwanda. I was the country’s lead for the organisation. I always wanted to be in media and in December 2017, I quit my job and came back to Kenya on January 4, 2018, and started finding a way out to be on air. Homeboyz took a chance on me, and I’m here," Salapei shared in a past interview.

Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei
Radio presenter and corporate MC Lotan Salapei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: G Money honours protest victims as he bids farewell to Homeboyz Radio

Until his exit, Lotan Salapei was the host of the station's Drive Show alongside Kerry Martin.

His recent co-host, Jakes Nyanjom, who is among the latest additions to the station, will now take over the reins.

Amos Robi
