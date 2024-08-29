Radio presenter Lotan Salapei exits Homeboyz Radio after 6 years

Radio presenter Lotan Salapei has announced his departure from Homeboyz Radio after a successful six-year stint.

Salapei who was a key figure on the station's popular programmes 'The Ignition' and 'The Boyz Club', announced his social media platforms, hinting at new challenges ahead.

Lotan’s farewell message

In his farewell message, Lotan expressed gratitude to his colleagues and fans who have been a part of his journey at Homeboyz Radio.

Homeboyz Radio presenters Lotan Salapei and Kerry Martin Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged the support and mentorship he received from his co-hosts and the station's management, specifically mentioning his appreciation for Mike Wachira and Kerry Martin.

"After 6 years on The Ignition and The Boyz Club, it’s time for a new challenge. Special thank you to @realmikewachira and @mrkerrymartin for being great teachers and brothers… to @jakes.nyanjom Kazi kwako! To the fans I have nothing but love for yall!! SEE YOU ALL VERY SOON ❤️,” Salapei wrote.

Industry colleagues send best wishes

Following his announcement, several of Salapei's colleagues in the industry took to social media to wish him well in his future endeavours.

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei Pulse Live Kenya

Tallia Oyando expressed her excitement for his journey ahead. Mike Wachira, his former co-host, praised his professionalism and dedication, stating, "All the best in your next station in life my brother. Your professionalism and dedication to excellence will always carry you above and beyond."

Other media personalities also chimed in with supportive messages. Caterira, a frequent listener of the show, commented on how much she enjoyed Salapei's contributions, while Claudia Naisabwa applauded him for his accomplishments, writing, "You’ve done well for yourself…ON TO THE NEXT."

A journey from human rights to radio

Before embarking on his radio career, Lotan Salapei worked as a Programmes Officer with the Rwandan League for the Protection and Defence of Human Rights.

Homeboyz Radio presenter Lotan Salapei Pulse Live Kenya

His role in the organisation was significant, as he was the country’s lead for the programme. However, Salapei’s passion for media drove him to leave his role in Rwanda in December 2017 and return to Kenya in search of opportunities in the radio industry.

"I was doing human rights for an organisation in Rwanda. I was the country’s lead for the organisation. I always wanted to be in media and in December 2017, I quit my job and came back to Kenya on January 4, 2018, and started finding a way out to be on air. Homeboyz took a chance on me, and I’m here," Salapei shared in a past interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

Until his exit, Lotan Salapei was the host of the station's Drive Show alongside Kerry Martin.

