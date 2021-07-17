RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

End of the road? Noti Flow fans break-up rumors with girlfriend, King Alami

Kenyan rapper Natalie Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow has left her followers in speculation after deleting her Instagram posts with her girlfriend, King Alami.

Noti officially came out as gay on May 31st and announced that she was dating King Alami, who had even gotten a tattoo of Noti’s name.

Noti has since shared a series of questionable statements on her Instagram stories fanning rumors that they are no longer an item.

King Alami on her part has also deleted all posts with Noti and also fired up her Instagram stories with quotes on relationships.

Everything I wanted in him, I found in her

This was Noti’s statement after she shared her private chats with King Alami, complete with a video of them looking lovey dovey together.

In her private chats, she disclosed that they had moved in together.

Our first night apart since we moved in together & I wake up to this 🥺😭😭😭😭 She's in love with me like I'm in love with her 💘 Nobody should stop this kind of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦄🌈

