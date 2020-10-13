Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

WCB President Diamond Platnumz and his two signees Rayvanny and Zuchu have made a new milestone in their music career after making it to the 2020 Grammy Awards consideration list.

The Grammy Awards Academy has proposed Chibu Dangote to be nominated in the Best Video of the year Category for his two songs Jeje and Baba Lao.

FOR YOUR GRAMMY®️ CONSIDERATION

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ has been shortlisted to participate on the GRAMMY As BEST MUSIC VIDEO On #JEJE and #BABALAO songs

🚀🚀🚀🚀

Voting Academy members we kindly Need Your Vote

Artist - DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

Genre - BONGO FLAVA

Category - BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Song - JEJE BABA LAO" reads the update.

Rayvanny's pick

On the other hand, Rayvanny’s Album #Flowers is also being considered for a nomination in the Best World Music Album of the year Category.

FOR YOUR GRAMMY®️ CONSIDERATION. Our Artist @rayvanny #FLOWERS Album has been shortlisted on the GRAMMY As BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

🚀🚀 🚀

Voting Academy members we kindly Need Your Vote

Artist - RAYVANNY

Album - FLOWERS

Genre - BONGO FLAVA

Category - BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM/ Academy members we kindly Need Yor Votes For FLOWERS as BEST WORLD WORLD MUSIC” reads a post shared by WCB Wasafi.

Zuchu's selection

Songstress Zuchu has been proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy’s.

Following the considerations, the three artistes who are now representing East Africa will be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The Voting will be done by Academy members.

FOR YOUR GRAMMY®️ CONSIDERATION

Our New Artist @officialzuchu has been shortlisted to participate on the GRAMMY As BEST NEW ARTIST

🚀🚀🚀🚀 Voting Academy members we kindly Need Your Vote

Artist - ZUCHU

Genre - BONGO FLAVA

Category - BEST NEW ARTIST" shared WCB Wasafi.

What is a Grammy consideration?

This are entries that meet all eligibility requirements to be included in the first ballot, which goes to the Recording Academy's Voting Members, who then vote for the entries they believe should receive a nomination.

The considerations come days after the Official Grammy Awards, did a special feature on Diamond Platnumz, with the focus on his musical journey and the milestones he has achieved over the years.

The Grammy Award, or just Grammy is considered one of the four major annual American entertainment awards, along with the Academy Awards (film), the Emmy Awards (television), and the Tony Awards (theater and Broadway).

They are presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry.