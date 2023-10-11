The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Amos Robi

Wangechi's performance was not just a show; it was a chance for both artist and audience to bond over their shared love for music and good times.

Rapper Wangechi
Rapper Wangechi

On Tuesday evening October 10, music enthusiasts gathered at the 254 Beer District in Westlands, Nairobi for a memorable night of live music during the weekly Nakili Sessions.

Recommended articles

The star of the night was none other than talented rapper Wangechi, who just recently released her highly anticipated album, 'Emotional Gangster.'

Wangechi, backed by a skilled live band, took the stage to the delight of her eager fans. The evening was filled with reverberating performances of her hit singles and collaborations, including 'Nairobi Pengz,' 'Wanitaka,' and 'Romantic Rivals,' among others.

For the audience, it was an opportunity to witness her incredible talent up close and personal and the rapper did not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangechi's performance at Nakili Sessions was more than just a musical experience. It marked her return to the music scene after a nine-year hiatus, during which she had undergone significant personal and artistic growth.

READ: Nakili Sessions - Njoki Karu's soulful serenade wows Nairobi's music lovers

Her album, 'Emotional Gangster,' serves as a testament to her evolution, addressing themes of resilience, introspection, and personal growth.

It's an exploration of her past trauma, the challenges of navigating Kenya's dynamic music landscape, and a rejection of superficial personas and fleeting fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangechi's unwavering dedication to her craft and tireless work ethic have set her apart from the crowd, establishing her as a true music star.

Nakili Sessions, a dynamic music series launched in 2019 and produced by Mutoriah, provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their authentic music in a live setting.

It not only brings talented musicians like Wangechi to the forefront but also creates a unique space for fans to connect with their favourite artists on a more personal level.

Rapper Wangechi
Rapper Wangechi Rapper Wangechi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Brandy Maina & Okello Max team up to thrill fans in electrifying live performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangechi's performance was not just a show; it was a chance for both artist and audience to bond over their shared love for music and good times.

Previous editions of Nakili Sessions have seen the likes of Brandy Maina, Maandy, Phy, Zaituni Wambui, Wanjine, Watendawili, and Costa Ojwang, among others, grace the stage with their musical prowess.

For fans of Nakili Sessions, the excitement continues every Tuesday at the 254 Beer District, with a fresh lineup of artists taking the stage each week.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM celebrate another fete days after Pulse Award

TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM celebrate another fete days after Pulse Award

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Mama Dangote (left) and Zuchu

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote