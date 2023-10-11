Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

The star of the night was none other than talented rapper Wangechi, who just recently released her highly anticipated album, 'Emotional Gangster.'

Wangechi, backed by a skilled live band, took the stage to the delight of her eager fans. The evening was filled with reverberating performances of her hit singles and collaborations, including 'Nairobi Pengz,' 'Wanitaka,' and 'Romantic Rivals,' among others.

For the audience, it was an opportunity to witness her incredible talent up close and personal and the rapper did not disappoint.

Wangechi's performance at Nakili Sessions was more than just a musical experience. It marked her return to the music scene after a nine-year hiatus, during which she had undergone significant personal and artistic growth.

Her album, 'Emotional Gangster,' serves as a testament to her evolution, addressing themes of resilience, introspection, and personal growth.

It's an exploration of her past trauma, the challenges of navigating Kenya's dynamic music landscape, and a rejection of superficial personas and fleeting fame.

Wangechi's unwavering dedication to her craft and tireless work ethic have set her apart from the crowd, establishing her as a true music star.

Nakili Sessions, a dynamic music series launched in 2019 and produced by Mutoriah, provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their authentic music in a live setting.

It not only brings talented musicians like Wangechi to the forefront but also creates a unique space for fans to connect with their favourite artists on a more personal level.

Wangechi's performance was not just a show; it was a chance for both artist and audience to bond over their shared love for music and good times.

Previous editions of Nakili Sessions have seen the likes of Brandy Maina, Maandy, Phy, Zaituni Wambui, Wanjine, Watendawili, and Costa Ojwang, among others, grace the stage with their musical prowess.