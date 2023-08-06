The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

Wanja asked Samidoh to dump Karen Nyamu and take her instead so that they relocate to Karen

Rapper Wanja Kihii
A Kenyan woman known as Wanja Kihii stirred up conversations with her latest song in which she directed disses at several Kenyan artists.

Notably, she took a jab at rapper Khaligraph Jones, suggesting that he should reconsider his career as a rapper and perhaps become a bouncer instead.

Wanja Kihii went on to claim that Khaligraph is unable to match her speed and humorously advised him to listen to her diss track in slow motion if he wishes to comprehend it fully.

Rapper Wanja Kihii
READ: 'Kaveve Kazoze' hit-maker Ngesh bags another gig after meeting Sonko

She then urged Khaligraph to convey to musician Mejja that she surpasses him in talent as well.

Shifting her focus to Bahati, Wanja criticised the singer for promoting food products instead of concentrating on his singing career.

"Baha aliacha muziki akaenda kuadvertise unga na hata yeye mwenyewe hajaunga.

"[Baha stopped singing to advertise maize flour yet he is not well built]," Wanja rapped.

Wanja also turned her attention to Nadia Mukami before shifting her focus to Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz.

She candidly expressed that Diamond should cease texting her for a collaboration, emphasizing that she has no interest in working on any music projects with him.

Online netizens had diverse reactions to the song, with some openly expressing their belief that the track fell short of expectations.

dzaddy_amore Usiniambie amediss kila msanii kwa music industry! This is what we neeed!!

nduku_mwongeli Guys let's support our own. She is really talented mkona wivu.

mariam_maserati Rubbish !!! Kenyan’s stop entertaining those kinds of nonsense music. they think they are doing good yet is a disgrace and brings shame to your country.

Rapper Wanja Kihii
martalia_natalie Yaani si hii pesa ungenipea ni savie 20k ya solfest.

bravinyuri I do not have a problem with the artist. I have a very big bone to chew with the producer who decided to produce this. Aje tu brathe?

__.kago Nikona lines mingi kama zebla ...Twede verse next.

__ndegwaaa Play 75% of 🇰🇪 music they said.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
