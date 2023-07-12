The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Kaveve Kazoze' hit-maker Ngesh bags another gig after meeting Sonko

Amos Robi

Ngesh and his crew Spider Clan met the former Nairobi Governor at his office in Nairobi

Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office
Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office

Ngesh wa Vasha, the rapper behind 'Kaveve Kazoze' is experiencing a gradual growth in popularity alongside her crew, Spider Clan.

Recommended articles

In a great display of support, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hosted Ngesh and the Spider Clan in his office, where he transformed their appearance with a complete wardrobe makeover.

From stylish outfits to accessories, the crew received a head-to-toe transformation to enhance their stage presence.

Additionally, the former governor generously provided them with financial support, ensuring they were equipped for their upcoming performance at his club in Mombasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This gesture marked a significant milestone for Spider Clan, as previously only Ngesh had been recognized for her talents.

Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office
Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Rieng Genje’ singer Ngesh’s savage response to 2Mbili after fallout

Sonko reiterated his commitment to supporting local talent, recognizing the vital role such gigs play in the artists' livelihoods.

Sonko highlighted the importance of supporting creatives who rely on gigs and performances for their livelihoods.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We must support our own, I gifted Spider Clan crew (Kaveve Kazoze) with some stuff for their performances and also paid them to perform at club volume mombasa this coming weekend.

"I will continue supporting local talents across the country because most of them rely on their talents for survival," Sonko wrote.

The positive momentum continues for Ngesh wa Vasha, as she recently signed a deal with a prominent betting company.

The partnership opens doors for further exposure and opportunities to expand her fan base.

READ: Rising Gengetone artist Ngesh rewarded with cash & stunning transformation [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday 14 June, Senator Nyamu met Ngesh just days after had gone back to hawking and praised her for her undeniable talent.

She further announced her dedication to funding Ngesh's first solo project, including both audio and video production, ensuring that her music reaches a wider audience.

"It was so good to meet you Ngesh! You're very talented and you're a superstar! I'm so honored to fund your first solo project audios and videos 100% na camera tifi ya kutesa hapa internet," she said after meeting Ngesh.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]

During their meeting, Nyamu also provided Ngesh with a generous sum of money.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Kaveve Kazoze' hit-maker Ngesh bags another gig after meeting Sonko

'Kaveve Kazoze' hit-maker Ngesh bags another gig after meeting Sonko

Dr Ofweneke calls out bloggers twisting his relationship with Diana Marua

Dr Ofweneke calls out bloggers twisting his relationship with Diana Marua

Nitagalagala - Dramatic way comedian Kicheche would react to meeting Diamond

Nitagalagala - Dramatic way comedian Kicheche would react to meeting Diamond

Caroline Mutoko quietly retires, ending 2-decade career at Radio Africa

Caroline Mutoko quietly retires, ending 2-decade career at Radio Africa

How affair with married man almost ruined life of ex-Kiss TV presenter

How affair with married man almost ruined life of ex-Kiss TV presenter

Holy Dave recounts Churchill's uncomfortable advances on his sister, Joey Muthengi

Holy Dave recounts Churchill's uncomfortable advances on his sister, Joey Muthengi

Kennedy Rapudo reveals wedding plans with Amber Ray, only select few to attend

Kennedy Rapudo reveals wedding plans with Amber Ray, only select few to attend

DJ Mo shares tips on how to pray before making love

DJ Mo shares tips on how to pray before making love

Nonini goes after media house that linked him to fight between 2 women in the U.S.

Nonini goes after media house that linked him to fight between 2 women in the U.S.

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American rapper, Micheal Ray Stevenson alias Tyga

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua