'Kaveve Kazoze' hit-maker Ngesh bags another gig after meeting Sonko

In a great display of support, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hosted Ngesh and the Spider Clan in his office, where he transformed their appearance with a complete wardrobe makeover.

From stylish outfits to accessories, the crew received a head-to-toe transformation to enhance their stage presence.

Additionally, the former governor generously provided them with financial support, ensuring they were equipped for their upcoming performance at his club in Mombasa.

This gesture marked a significant milestone for Spider Clan, as previously only Ngesh had been recognized for her talents.

Mike Sonko and Spider Clan at his office Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko reiterated his commitment to supporting local talent, recognizing the vital role such gigs play in the artists' livelihoods.

"We must support our own, I gifted Spider Clan crew (Kaveve Kazoze) with some stuff for their performances and also paid them to perform at club volume mombasa this coming weekend.

"I will continue supporting local talents across the country because most of them rely on their talents for survival," Sonko wrote.

The positive momentum continues for Ngesh wa Vasha, as she recently signed a deal with a prominent betting company.

The partnership opens doors for further exposure and opportunities to expand her fan base.

Karen Nyamu offers support to Rapper Ngesh

On Wednesday 14 June, Senator Nyamu met Ngesh just days after had gone back to hawking and praised her for her undeniable talent.

She further announced her dedication to funding Ngesh's first solo project, including both audio and video production, ensuring that her music reaches a wider audience.

"It was so good to meet you Ngesh! You're very talented and you're a superstar! I'm so honored to fund your first solo project audios and videos 100% na camera tifi ya kutesa hapa internet," she said after meeting Ngesh.

Pulse Live Kenya

