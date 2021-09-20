Rashid Abdalla & Lulu excite fans with beautiful coincidence on Live TV (Video)

Citizen TV power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan continue to serve couple goals since being paired as “Nipashe Wikendi” duo.

Over the weekend, the Duo left their viewers admiring their Chemistry, following their cute moment of coincidence in the middle of their bulletin.

A video shared by the two, captures the Swahili anchors welcoming viewers back from a commercial break in unison and they could not help it but laugh about the cute scenario.

Following the beautiful coincidence, Netizens flocked their social media pages with lovely comments.

“Enyewe😂😂😂😂…. Hapa my mum angesema kuna mtu anawataja😂😂😂🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” Lulu Hassan captioned the video in question.

On the other hand, Rashid, wrote; “#sisemikitu Sadfa ukipenda coincidence 🤣🤣😍”.

Lulu and Rashid, became the first Kenyan Couple to anchor news together, and they are always impressing their followers and fans with their eye-catching sense of fashion.

In April 2021, they celebrated three years since being paired together on Nipashe Wikendi.

“3 years on...still growing strong with my partner in crime @rashidyabdalla 😊😊😊😊

#nipashewikendi” wrote Lulu Hassan.

Abdalla married Lulu in a fancy wedding in 2007. They met while they were still working at Radio Salaam. Rashid said he had heard her voice on radio, and was eager to meet her in person. They have three children together.

Citizen TV poached Rashid from NTV as a replacement of Kanze Dena who had landed a new job at State House.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions from Netizens

terencecreative “Leo Rashid aseme kitu baasi 🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂”

mcatricky “Aaalaaar! 😂😂😂Mna Naaamiana aje?”

chriskirwa “For once @rashidyabdalla amesema Kitu 😂”

jamilambugua “😁 Was lovely, watched you guys”

justjames254 “Hadi kubreath 😂😂😂😂😂 I love it”

veramwangi “Dear God copy paste this for me❤️”

aminamoussa62 “There just amazing are they really ❤️”

kristinenduta “Kenya mzima inawasema mtajuaje😂😂😂😂😂😂”

monicakiragu “Babe na Babe ❤️❤️❤️ nawapenda bure”

rayluckrayohofficial “Anaye jua true love 😍😂😂Basi like hii comment... beautiful family”

suejiapofiah “Aki mapenzi wewe😂”

terry25430 “I literally laughed about this,,you pple though”

peacekiddyfrancisco.official “Hio ya Leo imewezaàaa ...hongera sanaa my mentors”

geraldine_olubayo “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 haki mapenzi wewe”

kemumatriza “I laughed so hard 😂😂😂😂😂”