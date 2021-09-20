RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rashid Abdalla & Lulu excite fans with beautiful coincidence on Live TV (Video)

Dennis Milimo

Kenyans gush over Lulu & Rashid's cute coincidence on Live TV

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

There are those who seem to have the magic wand in life. A successful business coupled with a great family life is the ideal and when a couple is able to do it at the same time, we have a power couple.

Citizen TV power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan continue to serve couple goals since being paired as “Nipashe Wikendi” duo.

Over the weekend, the Duo left their viewers admiring their Chemistry, following their cute moment of coincidence in the middle of their bulletin.

A video shared by the two, captures the Swahili anchors welcoming viewers back from a commercial break in unison and they could not help it but laugh about the cute scenario.

www.instagram.com

Following the beautiful coincidence, Netizens flocked their social media pages with lovely comments.

“Enyewe😂😂😂😂…. Hapa my mum angesema kuna mtu anawataja😂😂😂🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” Lulu Hassan captioned the video in question.

On the other hand, Rashid, wrote;#sisemikitu Sadfa ukipenda coincidence 🤣🤣😍”.

Lulu and Rashid, became the first Kenyan Couple to anchor news together, and they are always impressing their followers and fans with their eye-catching sense of fashion.

www.instagram.com

In April 2021, they celebrated three years since being paired together on Nipashe Wikendi.

“3 years on...still growing strong with my partner in crime @rashidyabdalla 😊😊😊😊

#nipashewikendiwrote Lulu Hassan.

Abdalla married Lulu in a fancy wedding in 2007. They met while they were still working at Radio Salaam. Rashid said he had heard her voice on radio, and was eager to meet her in person. They have three children together.

Citizen TV poached Rashid from NTV as a replacement of Kanze Dena who had landed a new job at State House.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions from Netizens

terencecreative “Leo Rashid aseme kitu baasi 🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂”

terryannechebet “Too cute!! 😍😍😍”

mcatricky “Aaalaaar! 😂😂😂Mna Naaamiana aje?”

chriskirwaFor once @rashidyabdalla amesema Kitu 😂”

njerumercy_ “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hii nayo iliweza @loulou_hassan @rashidyabdalla

pinkyghelani “😂😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍”

jamilambugua “😁 Was lovely, watched you guys”

justjames254 “Hadi kubreath 😂😂😂😂😂 I love it”

veramwangi “Dear God copy paste this for me❤️”

missy_ally “😂😂😂kwetu ungeambiwa mwasengenywa”

aminamoussa62 “There just amazing are they really ❤️”

kristinenduta “Kenya mzima inawasema mtajuaje😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Rashid Abdalla with his family
Rashid Abdalla with his family Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

monicakiragu “Babe na Babe ❤️❤️❤️ nawapenda bure”

ogaobinna “Aaawwwwww😂😂😂”

its.hon.kelvindaniel “😂😂😂😂😂😂”

rayluckrayohofficialAnaye jua true love 😍😂😂Basi like hii comment... beautiful family”

suejiapofiahAki mapenzi wewe😂”

terry25430I literally laughed about this,,you pple though”

peacekiddyfrancisco.officialHio ya Leo imewezaàaa ...hongera sanaa my mentors”

geraldine_olubayo “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 haki mapenzi wewe”

kemumatriza “I laughed so hard 😂😂😂😂😂”

jere.watt “Mkiwa kwa true love ata thinking capacity yenu huaga moja tu😂😂”.

Dennis Milimo

