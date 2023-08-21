The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rayvanny faults promoters after unsuccessful show in Goma, DRC

Fabian Simiyu

Rayvanny expresses regret for not being able to enjoy time with his fans due to the failure of promoters in Congo.

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Rayvanny took to his Instagram to call out his promoters in Goma, DRC after they played a significant role in the failure of his show there.

Rayvanny expressed his frustration, stating that the promoters neglected to reach out to him at his hotel to discuss crucial details prior to the performance.

"Goma promoters! Watu wamekuja kuniona na mmeshidwa kunitafuta hotelini hadi muda huu watu wamesubiri hadi wachoka na fujo zimetokea.

Rayvanny
Rayvanny Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

"[Goma promoters! People have come to see me yet you guys failed to look for me in my hotel and people waited and got tired and people created a mess]," Rayvanny wrote.

Rayvanny continued by expressing the pain he felt due to the show's failure, despite the preparations that had been meticulously made.

He openly admitted feeling disheartened, as the missed opportunity prevented him from sharing precious moments with his fans.

He took the chance to reassure his supporters that he holds a deep affection for them.

In the comment section, his fans expressed sympathy for him over the unfortunate incident, while some placed blame on him for the show's failure to take place in Goma.

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

Bongo Flava artist, Diamond Platnumz, cancelled his Berlin tour last minute due to unavoidable circumstances, according to what he shared on his Instagram page.

Diamond has revealed that he will not be performing at the Afro Fest event in Berlin since the promoters have failed to fulfill some of their obligations.

The Bongo Flava star has however assured his fans that he is still in touch with the promoter to ensure that they address some of the issues.

He also added that the news might be disappointing although he apologised for any inconveniences caused in the whole process.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz
Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media Influencer of the Year

"We understand that this news may be disappointing and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We are working with the promoter to ensure that this issue is resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding," Diamond wrote.

Although efforts were made to address the matter and find a solution, his Berlin tour was never finalised.

