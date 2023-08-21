Rayvanny faults promoters after unsuccessful show in Goma, DRC

Rayvanny expressed his frustration, stating that the promoters neglected to reach out to him at his hotel to discuss crucial details prior to the performance.

"Goma promoters! Watu wamekuja kuniona na mmeshidwa kunitafuta hotelini hadi muda huu watu wamesubiri hadi wachoka na fujo zimetokea.

Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Goma promoters! People have come to see me yet you guys failed to look for me in my hotel and people waited and got tired and people created a mess]," Rayvanny wrote.

Rayvanny continued by expressing the pain he felt due to the show's failure, despite the preparations that had been meticulously made.

He openly admitted feeling disheartened, as the missed opportunity prevented him from sharing precious moments with his fans.

He took the chance to reassure his supporters that he holds a deep affection for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comment section, his fans expressed sympathy for him over the unfortunate incident, while some placed blame on him for the show's failure to take place in Goma.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond cancels Berlin tour last minute, here is why

Bongo Flava artist, Diamond Platnumz, cancelled his Berlin tour last minute due to unavoidable circumstances, according to what he shared on his Instagram page.

Diamond has revealed that he will not be performing at the Afro Fest event in Berlin since the promoters have failed to fulfill some of their obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bongo Flava star has however assured his fans that he is still in touch with the promoter to ensure that they address some of the issues.

He also added that the news might be disappointing although he apologised for any inconveniences caused in the whole process.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We understand that this news may be disappointing and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are working with the promoter to ensure that this issue is resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding," Diamond wrote.