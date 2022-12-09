ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

No harmony! Kajala posts a creepy message on her Instagram account

Fabian Simiyu

Kajala seems to have called it quits with singer Harmonize through a creepy post shared on her Instagram account

Harmonize and Kajala Frida [Instagram]
Harmonize and Kajala Frida [Instagram]

Frida Kajala has posted a creepy message on her Instagram account thus leaving her fans guessing what could have happened between her and singer Harmonize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Reports have indicated that she could have dumped Harmonize again, just a few months after rekindling her love for the musician.

Rumours of their separation sparked the internet when Harmonize's super fan threatened to unfollow Kajala on Instagram if she was no longer with the Bongo artist.

Harmonize proposes to Kajala [Instagram]
Harmonize proposes to Kajala [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him

Kajala asked the fan to do so in a daring post. She later posted on her account stating that she has forgiven her ex. Kajala and Harmonize have unfollowed each other on Instagram since then.

"Mimi kama mwanamke na binadamu nimeumbwa kupenda na kusamehe pia,ila kwenye hili nastahili kuchekwa, nastahili kubezwa na kudharauliwa pia.

"Sipo hapa kujitetea wala kutia huruma ni kweli nilifanya makosa na nimeyagundua makosa yangu, mimi siyo mkamilifu. Hakika nimekosea familia yangu, ndugu zangu, na marafiki zangu.

"Kutenda kosa si kosa, kosa kurudia kosa. I forgive my X and I’m ready for the next. Temporary post" She posted.

Kajala Frida [Instagram]
Kajala Frida [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

[I'm a woman and a human being who was created to love and to forgive although I deserve to be laughed at and looked down upon. I'm not trying to defend my self for I committed a mistake but I am now enlightened.]

It will be a big blow for Harmonize if Kajala has dumped him considering what he went through to win her back when they broke up last time.

Harmonize [Instagram]
Harmonize [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize bought her two Range Rovers and splashed a lot of cash on a billboard as a way of begging her to take him back.

Kajala forgave him and Harmonize made her his manager a few weeks later after their reunion.

Could there be some trouble in paradise or are they playing about with people's minds?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

No harmony! Kajala posts a creepy message on her Instagram account

No harmony! Kajala posts a creepy message on her Instagram account

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

Nadia Mukami confirms breakup rumours with Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami confirms breakup rumours with Arrow Bwoy

Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investigative journalist Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

An image of an empty NTV studio

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Thee Pluto and Pastor Ezekiel

YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

Journalist Mark Masai

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV