Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Masia Wambua

Rayvanny was among those feted at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Award (DIAFA) in Dubai on November 4.

Award-winning Tanzanian musician Rayvanny has shared messages he has received from ladies hitting on him.

The DMs came flowing after the musician invited beautiful ladies to hit his inbox and show their interest in getting married to him.

Amazed by the high numbers that showed their interest in him, Rayvanny whose real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa said he was not expecting to receive such a high number of suitors that according to him went as far as more than 200.

"I didn't know you guys loved me this much, I love you all. Today I am relaxed as I enjoy the photos of the most beautiful ladies that the world has to offer," he said.

He appreciated all the ladies who showed their interest in him saying he however cannot have all of them.

"But at the end of the day, you cannot have all the ladies in the world, I only need one. More than two hundred ladies in three hours and there are still more. I did not expect to see this. I love you all," he added.

Screenshots from Rayvanny's Insta stories of some of the ladies hitting on him
A good number of the ladies told the award-winning musician how much they loved him, while others asked for his number. There are those who even went ahead to tell him to meet them in church for a wedding.

In 2019, Rayvanny's wife Fahyma told off suitors thirsting over her on social media saying she was receiving a lot of messages from men thirsting over her.

She, however, reiterated that she was committed to her man and had never thought of letting her eyes see any other man let alone hanging out saying her affection for the Next Level Music label was intact.

Rayvanny
According to Tanzanian media, the two have allegedly called it quits after a serious fallout that resulted into their split.

The 'I Miss You' hitmaker would later date Paula Kajala but their love did not last long as the musician announced their breakup in mid-September 2022.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
