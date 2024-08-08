'Real Househelps of Kawangware' star Makena cries for help to provide for her child

The actress, whose real name is Mary Kendi Kinyua, recently posted a video online, asking anyone who knows of job opportunities to help her secure one.

In the video, Makena emphasised her willingness to take on any job, stressing that she has both the talent and the necessary qualifications.

"Guys, I’m kindly requesting if you have a job opportunity somewhere, please let me know. I have papers, and I’m talented. I’m not picky. There’s no job I can’t do," Makena said in her emotional appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screenshot image of the 'Real Househelps of Kawangware, actor Mary Kendi kinyua ' Makena' Pulse Live Kenya

The struggles of Kendi Kinyua 'Makena'

Makena, who is a mother, opened up about the challenges she has faced in trying to provide for her child.

She shared that the burden of being unable to meet her child's needs has left her feeling devastated.

The actress revealed that her financial struggles have pushed her to the brink, and she decided to reach out to the public because she feels she has exhausted all other options.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s not easy when you are a parent and can’t provide. I feel like I’ve reached the end of my rope. That’s why I’ve decided to come to the public—I’ve reached my limit," she confessed.

'Real Househelps of Kawangware, actor Mary Kendi kinyua ' Makena' Pulse Live Kenya

Makena also mentioned that while she has some projects in the works, they have not yet generated any income, adding to her frustrations.

She expressed her disappointment in seeing these projects stagnate due to a lack of funds for implementation.

"This is not clout chasing or anything. I’m genuinely looking for a job. If you know one, just tell me. Even if it’s abroad, my passport is ready. Just tell me," Makena pleaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Real Househelps of Kawangware, actor Mary Kendi kinyua ' Makena' Pulse Live Kenya

Makena’s journey before & after 'Real Househelps of Kawangware'

Makena was born and raised in Isiolo. She pursued a degree in Computer Science at Kenyatta University, but her love for television and acting led her down a different path.

She landed her first role on the popular Kenyan TV show 'Tahidi High' when she was still in school. However, it was her role in 'Real Househelps of Kawangware' that truly catapulted her to fame.

'Real Househelps of Kawangware' was one of Kenya’s most beloved reality TV series, featuring a stellar cast that included DJ Shiti, Njugush, Sandra Dacha, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Real Househelps of Kawangware, actor Mary Kendi kinyua ' Makena' Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, the show stopped airing after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, just a few months after it had moved from KTN to NTV.

After the show, Makena ventured into various endeavors. She worked on several projects that are still ongoing and are yet to be finalised. Additionally, she opened a hotel and even tried her hand at selling charcoal.

Fans rally behind Makena

Following Makena’s public appeal, many of her fans have expressed their support and empathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Real Househelps of Kawangware, actor Mary Kendi kinyua ' Makena' Pulse Live Kenya

They tagged prominent producers like Abel Mutua, Phil Director, and fellow actors such as Njugush in hopes that they might offer her a job or assist her in finding one.