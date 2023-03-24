ADVERTISEMENT
Morgan Heritage feature Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo in new album [Details]

Fabian Simiyu

Morgan Heritage will drop their album in April this year

Morgan Heritage
Reggae legends Morgan Heritage, winners of a coveted Grammy award, are set to unleash their highly anticipated album, 'The Homeland', featuring an array of notable artists on April 21.

The upcoming project represents a new chapter for the band, as they extend their musical reach beyond the Caribbean and delve into the African continent and beyond, with appearances from industry heavyweights like Youssou N'Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo and more.

'The Homeland' is a testament to the Morgan brothers' musical lineage, which spans generations and continues to evolve.

Otile Brown
Excitement for the album is palpable, with Morgan Heritage scheduled to appear at the GRAMMY Museum in LA on March 28 for The Drop Series.

This album release kicks off a busy year for the band, as they're slated to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and embark on a world tour that includes stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda, and Ghana.

Fans can't wait to see what the Morgan brothers have in store as they take their music to new heights.

Morgan Heritage
See below for confirmed dates with more to be announced soon.

March 28, 2023, Los Angeles, CA Grammy Museum: The Drop

May 04, 2023, New Orleans, LA Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 06, 2023, Las Vegas, NV Reggae In The Desert

May 12, 2023, Cayman Islands Lover’s Rock Cayman 2023

May 27, 2023, Miami, FL Hot105 Hot Live

July 16, 2023, Martinique

July 22, 2023, Montego Bay, Jamaica Reggae SumFest

July 29, 2023, Belize

Morgan Heritage, renowned as the Royal Family of Reggae, has an extensive discography of 12 studio albums, including the Grammy-winning Strictly Roots.

Their remarkable career, spanning over 20 years, involves collaborations with several Grammy-winning artists and producers from various music genres.

Morgan Heritage
With their unique ability to blend reggae with diverse rhythms and sounds from around the world, Morgan Heritage has had a significant influence on the reggae genre.

Their captivating performances and stage presence have established them as an integral part of Reggae's global appeal.

