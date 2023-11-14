Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

The National Arts Council of Tanzania, Basata had banned the three music artists, from engaging in artistic activities for a three-month period, starting from November 4, 2023.

This decision came after Tanzanians took to social media to condemn the newly released music video, 'Ameyatimba' remix by Whozu featuring Mbosso and Billnass, accusing the musicians of promoting and glorifying rape and sodomy.

The three superstars appealed the decision, which turned out to be successful. Now, they will pay fines to be allowed to engage in artistic work in the country while adhering to Tanzanian ethics.

Tanzanian musician Whozu Pulse Live Kenya

These decisions were made in a session under the leadership of the Minister of Culture, Arts, and Sports, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, and his Deputy Minister, Hamis Mwinjuma, popularly known as Mwana FA, held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Whozu is required to pay a fine of Sh304,221 (Tsh5million), Billnass Sh60,844 (Tsh1 million), and Mbosso Sh182,533 (Tsh3 million). Although their bans have been lifted, they must pay the fines before resuming their work.

On the other hand, Whozu has been given six hours to comply with the decision to remove the song from all digital platforms, as specified in the agreement.

Basata is keen to ensure that music released by artists in Tanzania complies with the country's cultural norms.

Other artists who have been previously banned and fined by Basata

Among the artists who have previously been banned include Nay wa Mitego, whose music castigating President Samia Suluhu was prohibited.

Tanzanian rapper Ney wa Mitego Pulse Live Kenya

In the song titled 'Amkeni,' Nay wa Mitego did hold back as he boldly calls out the government, describing it as corrupt and accusing President Suluhu of merely putting up billboards to portray herself as hardworking while allegedly failing to deliver on her promises.

Diamond Platnumz has also previously found himself on the wrong side of the law after his song with Rayvanny 'Nyege' was deemed to be pushing improper cultural norms.