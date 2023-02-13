Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

The 34-year-old star hinted at the good news during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime 2023 Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

She unveiled a baby bump while performing live on stage at the State Farm Stadium. Rihanna could also be seen cradling her growing bump during her performance.

A$AP Rocky, 33, was spotted excitedly dancing and filming her performance on the sidelines.

The coupled welcomed their first child in May 2022.

In the past, headliners have invited fellow artists to share the spotlight at the Super Bowl: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joint performance in 2020 featured appearances by Bad Bunny and J Balvin; Maroon 5 welcomed Big Boi and Travis Scott as guests in 2019; Coldplay's 2016 show was famously eclipsed by Beyonc and Bruno Mars.Rihanna has collaborated with artists like Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar on chart-topping singles — but this year, she was the spotlight's lone focus. Business Insider USA

Rihanna's rep has also confirmed to People magazine that the singer is indeed pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna seemed to caress and rub her stomach throughout the performance. Business Insider USA

The singer opened the Super Bowl 2023 Show with her hot tracks, 'B**** Better Have My Money', 'Run This Town' and 'Umbrella'. This marks her ever first live performance after six years.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating rumor

After several years of friendship, the two love birds first sparked dating rumors in 2019.

Two years later, A$AP Rocky confirmed they were dating after calling her the love of my life during an interview,

Business Insider USA

Asked what it was like to be in a relationship, Asap rocky answered that it was much better.

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky's first pregnancy news

The exciting news was confirmed on January 31, 2020, after photos of the lovely couple in New York City surfaced online.

Pulse Live Uganda

In the pictures, the Fenty founder had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem.

The music star welcomed a baby boy with her partner, A$AP Rocky, on Friday, May 13, 2022. They have not revealed their baby's name to the public, except for close family members.

Rihanna reveals sons face after 7 months Pulse Live Kenya