American singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together.
Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show
The couple welcomed their first child in May 2022. Congratulations, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!
The 34-year-old star hinted at the good news during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime 2023 Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
She unveiled a baby bump while performing live on stage at the State Farm Stadium. Rihanna could also be seen cradling her growing bump during her performance.
A$AP Rocky, 33, was spotted excitedly dancing and filming her performance on the sidelines.
Rihanna's rep has also confirmed to People magazine that the singer is indeed pregnant with her second child.
The singer opened the Super Bowl 2023 Show with her hot tracks, 'B**** Better Have My Money', 'Run This Town' and 'Umbrella'. This marks her ever first live performance after six years.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating rumor
After several years of friendship, the two love birds first sparked dating rumors in 2019.
Two years later, A$AP Rocky confirmed they were dating after calling her the love of my life during an interview,
Asked what it was like to be in a relationship, Asap rocky answered that it was much better.
“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said.
Rihanna and Asap Rocky's first pregnancy news
The exciting news was confirmed on January 31, 2020, after photos of the lovely couple in New York City surfaced online.
In the pictures, the Fenty founder had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem.
The music star welcomed a baby boy with her partner, A$AP Rocky, on Friday, May 13, 2022. They have not revealed their baby's name to the public, except for close family members.
The lovebirds have since embraced parenthood. Rihanna revealed her cute son's face seven months later.
