After 41 shows, her Anti World Tour grossed a total of $110 million worldwide with Travis Scott as its domestic opener.
Rihanna set to go on a world tour after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance
Musician Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is reportedly going to embark on a stadium tour in 2023. This will be her first tour in six years since her Anti World Tour.
Now the “Watch N Learn” singer is returning on arguably the world’s biggest stage: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The Fenty mogul confirmed her Super Bowl Halftime Show on social media in late September.
To promote the event, only half-jokingly, the National Football League (NFL) jokingly changed its name to the National Fenty League on its owned social media channels.
Concert fever
It seems there is a Concert Fever which is extremely catching in view of the fact that Rihanna is not the only person allegedly going on tour next year.
Beyoncé, real name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is also said to be going on tour next year. The “Alien Superstar” singer is said to be in the final stages of announcing her Renaissance tour in the coming weeks and has been booking stadiums across the globe.
Both Rihanna and Beyoncé have the ability to fill stadiums and deliver powerful performances which are not only memorable, but are revolutionary.
In Rihanna’s case, it is believed that she will use her tour to launch her forthcoming album, tentatively titled R9.
However, fans of Rihanna or 'RihRih’, as she is fondly known as by her fans, will not have to wait too long to see the Bajan legend in action as she will perform live at the Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.
