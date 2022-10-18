RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna set to go on a world tour after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Philip Matogo

Musician Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is reportedly going to embark on a stadium tour in 2023. This will be her first tour in six years since her Anti World Tour.

Rihanna
Rihanna

After 41 shows, her Anti World Tour grossed a total of $110 million worldwide with Travis Scott as its domestic opener.

Read Also

Now the “Watch N Learn” singer is returning on arguably the world’s biggest stage: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Fenty mogul confirmed her Super Bowl Halftime Show on social media in late September.

To promote the event, only half-jokingly, the National Football League (NFL) jokingly changed its name to the National Fenty League on its owned social media channels.

It seems there is a Concert Fever which is extremely catching in view of the fact that Rihanna is not the only person allegedly going on tour next year.

Beyoncé, real name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is also said to be going on tour next year. The “Alien Superstar” singer is said to be in the final stages of announcing her Renaissance tour in the coming weeks and has been booking stadiums across the globe.

Both Rihanna and Beyoncé have the ability to fill stadiums and deliver powerful performances which are not only memorable, but are revolutionary.

In Rihanna’s case, it is believed that she will use her tour to launch her forthcoming album, tentatively titled R9.

However, fans of Rihanna or 'RihRih’, as she is fondly known as by her fans, will not have to wait too long to see the Bajan legend in action as she will perform live at the Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia reveals why she shaved her hair [Video]

Nadia reveals why she shaved her hair [Video]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Rihanna set to go on a world tour after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna set to go on a world tour after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Vivian goes bald days after disclosing details of her struggling relationship [Photos]

Vivian goes bald days after disclosing details of her struggling relationship [Photos]

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors feature in ‘Creed 3’ posters

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors feature in ‘Creed 3’ posters

Jivu Music release their anticapted collabo featuring Blinky Bill

Jivu Music release their anticapted collabo featuring Blinky Bill

Diamond deletes viral video lying to his children

Diamond deletes viral video lying to his children

Evelyn Wanjiru, 8 other artistes billed to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

Evelyn Wanjiru, 8 other artistes billed to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

It ‘is very hard for me’ to call Juliana Kanyomozi ‘a legend’ - DJ Nimrod

It ‘is very hard for me’ to call Juliana Kanyomozi ‘a legend’ - DJ Nimrod

Trending

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz with his mom, Mama Dangote

Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego

Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

Sisters, Akothee and Cebbie

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship