Rihanna set to go on a world tour after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Now the “Watch N Learn” singer is returning on arguably the world’s biggest stage: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Fenty mogul confirmed her Super Bowl Halftime Show on social media in late September.

To promote the event, only half-jokingly, the National Football League (NFL) jokingly changed its name to the National Fenty League on its owned social media channels.

Concert fever

It seems there is a Concert Fever which is extremely catching in view of the fact that Rihanna is not the only person allegedly going on tour next year.

Beyoncé, real name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is also said to be going on tour next year. The “Alien Superstar” singer is said to be in the final stages of announcing her Renaissance tour in the coming weeks and has been booking stadiums across the globe.

Both Rihanna and Beyoncé have the ability to fill stadiums and deliver powerful performances which are not only memorable, but are revolutionary.

In Rihanna’s case, it is believed that she will use her tour to launch her forthcoming album, tentatively titled R9.