Singer Ringtone Apoko has fired back with unprintable insults after Socialite cum Businesswoman Bridget Achieng accused him of sexual assault.

On Monday, Ms Achieng alleged that Ringtone sexually harassed her a few years ago, but she didn’t have the courage to talk about the ordeal until yesterday.

Achieng narrates that at that particular time, Apoko invited her to his house in Westlands and took advantage of her, saying nothing could be done to him.

Bridget’s revelation come at a time cases of sexual and gender based violence have been on the rise in Kenya

“I travel around the world and I don’t see other countries justifying rape the way our men go out there and they start justifying rape. It’s not funny… Right now someone’s daughter is lying critically ill in the hospital but men are going live to spit nonesense… I’m coming in as somebody who has been in same situation in my life.

I went out to meet this man Ringtone. And I put my life in Ringtone’s arm, thinking this man is going to help in my career as a musician and as a choir girl. He told me, come to my house. And this man took advantage of me. I’ve never talked about it…” said Bridget Achieng.

However, in a quick rejoinder the self-proclaimed Chairman of the gospel industry, Ringtone Apoko fired back at Bridget stating that people should stop using his name for clout.

Ringtone argues that a lot of people cancelled him in the music industry on different grounds, but he has remained relevant by the mercies of the God he serves.

“…Kijana wa Yesu nimsafi, Kijana wa Yesu ako na class ya wale watu ambao wanaweza muingelesha kitu. Kijana wa Yesu niko na standard, sometimes msinilinganishe na vitu sijui zinakaa aje. Mimi ni Kijan wa Yesu, ingekuwa ni kwa sababu yenu nyinyi amabo mnaniongea ningekuwa nilikufa nikasahaulika. Lakini Mungu amewazidi akili…hamnigusi niko na Baba” said Ringtone in part.

