Risper Faith responds to pregnancy reports after video at Vera’s party

Risper Faith forced to clear the air after her video raised eyebrows

Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian
Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian

Former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith has been forced to clear the air, after her video at Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party fueled pregnancy reports.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Risper said that she is a married woman meant to recreate and fill the world and whether pregnant or not life moves on.

She went on the tell Netizens to stop asking if she is pregnant.

“Am a married woman and am meant to recreate and fill the world, pregnant por not life moves on.

Stop asking if am pregnant” said Risper.

Risper Faith's post
Risper Faith's post Risper Faith's post Pulse Live Kenya
Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian
Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian Pulse Live Kenya

Risper’s statement come hours after fans took to her page to question if she was expecting baby number two.

Reactions from Netizens

florahangel “Kwani pia wewe unaexpect? Your tummy is very big.🙌”

mauryn888 “Mluhya unaenda lipo alafu unasahau unaishi karibu na kisiagi ya unga 😂😂😂😂😂unakula unarudi kiuno round..wacha niambie serikali inapatia kazi 😂😂”

puritykasity “Women body shaming fellow women..WHAT A SHAME 🚮🚮🚮”

vyakula.vitamuKwani liposuction ya Risper ilikuwa ya wapi? Asking for all of us🤔🤔”

benadetamtaboNaona wote mna mimba kubwa kubwa ❤️”

adya___ “It’s like they all pregnant 😂😂😂”

Video

Risper Faith on claims of being pregnant after video at Vera’s gender reveal party raised eyebrows

Risper Faith and her husband Brian Njunge were among invited guests at Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party that went down on Saturday.

Risper Faith’s protruding belly raised eyebrows among her fans and followers basing on the fact that she underwent liposuction surgery to get rid of extra fats.

Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian
Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian Pulse Live Kenya

Liposuction surgery

On October 31, the actress made it public that she had undergone liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with body weight. She mentioned that 8 litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.

"8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by @bodybydesignkenya ,at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.

