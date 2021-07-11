Former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith has been forced to clear the air, after her video at Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party fueled pregnancy reports.
Risper Faith responds to pregnancy reports after video at Vera’s party
Risper Faith forced to clear the air after her video raised eyebrows
In a post seen by Pulse Live, Risper said that she is a married woman meant to recreate and fill the world and whether pregnant or not life moves on.
She went on the tell Netizens to stop asking if she is pregnant.
“Am a married woman and am meant to recreate and fill the world, pregnant por not life moves on.
Stop asking if am pregnant” said Risper.
Risper’s statement come hours after fans took to her page to question if she was expecting baby number two.
Reactions from Netizens
florahangel “Kwani pia wewe unaexpect? Your tummy is very big.🙌”
mauryn888 “Mluhya unaenda lipo alafu unasahau unaishi karibu na kisiagi ya unga 😂😂😂😂😂unakula unarudi kiuno round..wacha niambie serikali inapatia kazi 😂😂”
puritykasity “Women body shaming fellow women..WHAT A SHAME 🚮🚮🚮”
vyakula.vitamu “Kwani liposuction ya Risper ilikuwa ya wapi? Asking for all of us🤔🤔”
benadetamtabo “Naona wote mna mimba kubwa kubwa ❤️”
adya___ “It’s like they all pregnant 😂😂😂”
Video
Risper Faith and her husband Brian Njunge were among invited guests at Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party that went down on Saturday.
Risper Faith’s protruding belly raised eyebrows among her fans and followers basing on the fact that she underwent liposuction surgery to get rid of extra fats.
Liposuction surgery
On October 31, the actress made it public that she had undergone liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with body weight. She mentioned that 8 litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.
"8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by @bodybydesignkenya ,at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.
