Former Nairobi Diaries Actress Risper Faith has excited a section of her 312K followers after stepping out looking all snatched up days after undergoing liposuction surgery.

On Thursday, Faith shared a photo rocking a black body hugging dress, putting her curves on display and fans could not help it but gush over her body with lovely comments.

“Good morning loves as we wait for the reveal pics am glad am now at the 4th week after surgery and have been discharged to wear heels thanks to @notabletreasures for the comfortable heels” Risper captioned her photo.



On October 31, the actress made it public that she had undergone liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with body weight. She mentioned that 8 litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.

"8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by @bodybydesignkenya ,at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.

Reactions on Risper Faith's news look

nessy_b2 “You look good, but which one is the most recent, hii ama the one you posted which your husband and kid jana???”

kanyambu_essy “Weeeuhhhh kaaaai ur looking so nice💕💕💕😘😘”

gracadaisytiyo “Unakaa vizuri mama❤️”

nonnie_maureen “You got the fire waist!!!”

faithlorenaimani “We moto sana🔥🔥 looking 😍😊magnificent and beautiful”

mokeiracaroline “Wow....🙌”

riri_omesir “Wow, the transformation is 🔥🔥”

dorine_jones.k “😍😍😍😍😍😍 tumeamini sasa”

jero_borborei “Weeh Rysper step on us mama we are your carpet😍😍”

sia_ness ‘Sasa ndio unakaa 28..”

brendanyadida “Weee body goals 🔥🔥🔥”

nafula.jackie “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍prewwwwty”

jagon2k ‘Waaah faya waist”

jonnesmarion “ata mimi naenda kutolewa mafuta😍😍😍😍”

carina.ezee “😍😍😍😍😍awwwwh,soo adorable”

lucygatheru “Oh Lord!!! You look snatched🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

_cashina ‘Loooking snatched boo boo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

carollmbai “Weeeee ripsper isorait💣💣🙌body kinandaaa”

iamkhayanga “My sister❤️❤️❤️❤️ Naja mbio kukuona weee looking all gorgy @carol.nelima umeona hii siz..”

