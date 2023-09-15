The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Road accident leaves Bien's Porsche Cayenne in bad state, singer emerges unscathed

Amos Robi

Bien's car was towed to a police station where it is being held

Bien-Aime Baraza
Bien-Aime Baraza

Sauti Sol singer, Bien-Aime Baraza, had a close call with danger as he recently escaped unharmed from a road accident that left his Porsche Cayenne severely damaged.

The incident occurred in an undisclosed location, with Bien expressing his gratitude for making it out alive.

In a brief update shared on his Instagram stories, Bien posted a photo of his damaged Porsche Cayenne, which bore visible scratches and dents on its bumper, bonnet, and headlights.

While he didn't provide specific details about the accident's location or whether there were other passengers in the vehicle, his relief at escaping injury was evident in his caption: "Thank God I made it alive."

Bien's car involved in a car accident
Bien's car involved in a car accident Bien's car involved in a car accident Pulse Live Kenya

This isn't the first time Bien has faced a life-threatening accident. In a previous interview, he revealed a harrowing experience from his past.

After completing high school, while on his way to the U.S Embassy for the beginning of his journey to the United States, fate intervened in a tragic way.

While crossing a road in town, Bien was involved in a horrific accident that resulted in the loss of 16 teeth.

This life-altering incident ultimately played a pivotal role in bringing the members of Sauti Sol together and launching their remarkable musical journey.

Coincidentally, another prominent Kenyan artist, Nadia Mukami, also had a near miss on the road. She recently experienced a collision when her car rammed into another vehicle.

Nadia and the other driver were both headed in the same direction and were involved in the accident simultaneously, a peculiar twist of fate. They both narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal encounter.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya
Reflecting on the incident, Nadia emphasized that the impact was significant, despite colliding with a smaller car.

She acknowledged that if they had collided with a trailer, the outcome could have been far more devastating. Out of respect for the other party's family, Nadia refrained from disclosing further details about the individual involved in the accident.

Amos Robi
