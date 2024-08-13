'Crime & Justice' actor Paul Ogola graduates top of his class in U.S. military school

Seaman Apprentice Paul Omuom Ogolla, a sailor from Kenya, has made headlines after graduating as the top sailor from the U.S. Navy's Recruit Training Command (RTC).

Omuom's exceptional performance earned him the prestigious Military Excellence Award (MEA) on 8th August, marking the beginning of a promising naval career.

Prestigious recognition at boot camp

The Navy Club of the United States presents the MEA to the recruit who best exemplifies qualities such as enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork.

Omuom's achievement places him at the pinnacle of the newest sailors entering the U.S. Navy.

As part of this honour, Omuom received a flag letter of commendation, solidifying his outstanding performance during training.

Speaking on his award, Omuom shared the profound impact it had on him: “When the award was announced in my compartment, everyone in my division cheered and clapped for me, and I was in complete shock.

"I just froze and didn’t know what to do. I felt such gratitude to all the recruits I’ve been training with and everyone back home who helped me.”

A diverse journey to success

Omuom, 33, is a graduate of St. Paul’s Akoko High School in Kenya, where he excelled in basketball and drama.

Before joining the Navy, he pursued a career in acting, featuring in international television series and films.

Omuom has been featured in films such as 'Crime and Justice', 'Nairobi Half-Life', Sense 8 among others.

His decision to enlist in the U.S. Navy was driven by a desire to serve and give back to his new country.

“Serving others is important to me, and something I believe strongly in. When I moved here, I was so thankful for all the new opportunities I’d been given, and so I thought it was right to devote myself to service as I started my life in this country,” said Omuom.

Overcoming challenges and embracing teamwork

Throughout the rigorous 10-week training at RTC, Omuom faced numerous challenges, particularly in adapting to a diverse group of recruits with different backgrounds and experiences.

However, he credits his success to his Recruit Division Commanders (RDCs), Chief Culinary Specialist Daniel Schneider, Quartermaster 1st Class Curtis Russell, and Yeoman 2nd Class Jesus Gonzalez.

“All of my RDCs did a great job setting the expectations for us. As a recruit, I understood that I signed up to learn how to become a sailor and all the things that go along with that,” Omuom explained.

Looking ahead to a bright future

Omuom’s journey is far from over. After his graduation, he will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” school in San Antonio, Texas, where he will learn the basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.

Omuom is determined to continue excelling in his naval career, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

Reflecting on his journey, Omuom expressed gratitude to his family for their unwavering support, particularly his late grandmother, who instilled in him the values of perseverance and dedication.