ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samantha's Bridal owner joins Real Housewives of Nairobi [Video]

Amos Robi

Masitsa who is the sixth housewife will make her debut on Thursday, March 23

The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast
The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast

Popular reality show, Real Housewives of Nairobi, has added a new member to its cast, Dr. Catherine Masitsa, the founder and managing director of Samantha’s Bridal.

Recommended articles

Masitsa will be making her debut on the show on Thursday, March 23 as the sixth housewife joining five other women who began the show.

The businesswoman expressed her excitement about joining the show, stating that it would be a great opportunity for her fans to get to know her better since she is not very active on social media.

"I’m very excited to be part of this show because I’m not very big on social media, and I think that through The Real Housewives of Nairobi, my fans will get to see the real me living my fabulous life," she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast Catherine Masitsa
The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast Catherine Masitsa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Despite joining the show four episodes later, Masitsa said she had enjoyed her interactions with the other housewives and was pleased with how genuine everything was.

"It’s been an eye-opener interacting with them, from creating real friendships to friendships being tested. I had my assumptions about them, but the more I interact with them in such close, intimate spaces, the more I really get to know them – their frailties, fears, triumphs, and personalities, and not what we read about.

"You get to see that they’re solid people. Everybody is so real and living their lives," Masitsa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Masitsa joins, Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, and Lisa Christoffersen who have already been featured in four episodes of the show.

Asked what fans should expect from her in the show, Masitsa noted that everything will be authentic adding that fans will love how real she will be.

"I like to see myself as real; I don’t know how to pretend," Masitsa noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show streams on Showmax with new episodes every Thursday.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee: Dangers of gossiping about your spouse to employees

Akothee: Dangers of gossiping about your spouse to employees

Samantha's Bridal owner joins Real Housewives of Nairobi [Video]

Samantha's Bridal owner joins Real Housewives of Nairobi [Video]

‘Close your legs and open your books,’ Barbie tells students

‘Close your legs and open your books,’ Barbie tells students

Kunguru biography: education, family, music career & rise to fame

Kunguru biography: education, family, music career & rise to fame

Tragedy strikes as pastor dies in gospel artist's house

Tragedy strikes as pastor dies in gospel artist's house

Eric Omondi takes down Odi Wa Murang'a's lies in epic video

Eric Omondi takes down Odi Wa Murang'a's lies in epic video

Vera Sidika shuts down Amber Ray as things get personal with men dragged in

Vera Sidika shuts down Amber Ray as things get personal with men dragged in

Francis Gachuri’s replacement unveiled after his exit from Royal Media Services

Francis Gachuri’s replacement unveiled after his exit from Royal Media Services

Ex-Miss Universe Kenya separates from husband months after receiving Sh10M gift

Ex-Miss Universe Kenya separates from husband months after receiving Sh10M gift

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri

Eunice Njeri shows off grown son for the first time [Photo]

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Kamene Goro and Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM