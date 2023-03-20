Samantha's Bridal owner joins Real Housewives of Nairobi [Video]

Masitsa will be making her debut on the show on Thursday, March 23 as the sixth housewife joining five other women who began the show.

The businesswoman expressed her excitement about joining the show, stating that it would be a great opportunity for her fans to get to know her better since she is not very active on social media.

"I’m very excited to be part of this show because I’m not very big on social media, and I think that through The Real Housewives of Nairobi, my fans will get to see the real me living my fabulous life," she noted.

Despite joining the show four episodes later, Masitsa said she had enjoyed her interactions with the other housewives and was pleased with how genuine everything was.

"It’s been an eye-opener interacting with them, from creating real friendships to friendships being tested. I had my assumptions about them, but the more I interact with them in such close, intimate spaces, the more I really get to know them – their frailties, fears, triumphs, and personalities, and not what we read about.

"You get to see that they’re solid people. Everybody is so real and living their lives," Masitsa said.

Masitsa joins, Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, and Lisa Christoffersen who have already been featured in four episodes of the show.

Asked what fans should expect from her in the show, Masitsa noted that everything will be authentic adding that fans will love how real she will be.

"I like to see myself as real; I don’t know how to pretend," Masitsa noted.

