Samidoh addresses fight with Karen Nyamu [Video]

This is the first time Samidoh has spoken about the viral video where Ms Nyamu accused him of physically assaulting her on August 10.

The musician was speaking after mediating a dispute between comedians Henry Desagu and Sleepy David on Thursday, August 19.

His situation with baby mama became an elephant in the room, with Samidoh being questioned about why he was helping the two comedians make peace instead of removing the log in his eye.

“Unajua mungu akikupenda sana kuna zile fights zinakuwanga kwako, unafight-iwa na mapenzi na ruciaro. (You know when God blesses you there are those fights that emerge between love and bloodline. That is a show of God’s blessings...its life),” he responded.

Samidoh’s relationship with Karen Nyamu has become a media spectacle with plot twists at every corner.

Earlier in 2021 when the affair which resulted in their first child together was confirmed, the musician publicly apologised to his wife Edith Nderitu and signalled that he had called it quits with his baby mama.

"I am sorry! I have put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with Ms. Karen Nyamu and its this involvement that led to the birth of an innocent child whom I have and will always support both emotionally and materially. I am a proud father to my children," he said at the time.

Karen also asked for forgiveness in a message to Samidoh’s wife saying that she thought Edith knew about their affair.

“I’m really sorry for the anguish that I may have caused you, all along I thought you knew because your Husband told me you knew. No excuses, I am really sorry for everything”.

Nyamu went on to say that she has never met Samidoh’s wife but has been involved in her projects to the extent of helping her secure a Sh9 Million tender.

Karen continued to post suggestive videos which made people question whether the couple had indeed terminated the affair.