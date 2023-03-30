ADVERTISEMENT
Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumors to rest

Fabian Simiyu

Samidoh and Edday have interacted on Facebook, dispelling rumours that they had broken up

Edday Nderitu and Samidoh
Edday Nderitu and Samidoh

Controversial Mugithi artist Samuel Muchoki, also known as Samidoh, has left Kenyans wondering whether he has broken up with his wife Edday Nderitu. This comes after he commented on one of her Facebook posts.

Edday had shared a sweet post in memory of her grandparents who had passed away, and Samidoh responded cheekily in the comment section. Edday then continued the thread by responding to his comment.

In her tribute, Edday shared that her grandfather had once beaten her mercilessly for arriving late to school after she had agreed to wait for a friend, who was running late. Her grandfather had found them waiting and assumed that they were stalling.

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya
"First and foremost I was raised by grandparents & one early morning as I was headed to school by then I was in nursery, and I bumped into one of my friends chilling on the road, my friend asked me if we should wait for our other friend twende shule pamoja.

"Nkaingia box yake tumngoje, weeh kumbe she was lying hakuwa anataka kwenda shule, gala bin vuu tukichill my grandfather appeared from nowhere and let me tell you Maina ile kichapo nlipata ndio kama ni kichapo cha umbwa the beating is still fresh in my mind but all in all I still love you guka na shosh and appreciate you for raising this strong woman that I've become, continue resting in peace," Edday wrote.

Samidoh commented that Edday was the bad friend who convinced her friend to not go to school.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya
"And having known you am sure ni wewe ulimuita on your side!" Samidoh commented.

In response to Samidoh's comment, Edday asked him not to tarnish her name because she is a good person, and he knows that well, being her husband.

Following Edday's post on social media stating that they had broken up due to disrespect, fans have been urging the couple to come out and clarify the status of their relationship.

Could the two be back together?

Mugithi singer Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu broke her silence after photos of her husband with nominated senator Karen Nyamu surfaced on social media recently.

In a statement she wrote on her social media pages, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

Karen Nyamu & Samidoh
Karen Nyamu & Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family," Edday posted.

After Edday's post, many people concluded that the couple had broken up. However, their recent interaction on Facebook has changed the narrative.

