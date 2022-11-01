Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Samidoh's wife shared photos of their son having lunch and enjoying a swim which she accompanied with a message.

"My boy having a good time. A serene environment for your family outings and fun day. Safety is guaranteed," she wrote.

A section of Kenyans pressed Edday to wish her husband a happy birthday on Facebook, even as he is away in the United States on a musical tour.

The comments section was flooded with different messages consisting of those who supported her silence and those who wanted her to post the musician.

While some asked her to pass her heartfelt message, others came to her defense saying she knew what she was doing and needed not to be helped to remember it was Samidoh's big day.

Samidoh celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, November 1, and in a post, he celebrated two women who he said were pivotal in his growth as a musician and a man in general.

His first person to celebrate was his late mother, Miriam Wairimu, who he said nurtured his talent at a young age and that her prayers were now getting answered. He also thanked his father although he did not talk much about him.

The other woman she thankes was a politician he identified as Betty M. whom she termed as his compass saying she gives her directions most of the time especially when he finds himself having gone off the road.