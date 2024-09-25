Samidoh officially cuts ties with manager & longtime friend

This development was officially announced in a public notice by Samidoh Entertainment, which stated that Marite’s services had been terminated, effective immediately.

The notice further warned the public that Marite is no longer authorised to conduct any business or enter into contracts on behalf of the artist.

This decision brings an end to what had been a long-standing professional relationship between the two, raising speculation about what may have triggered the abrupt fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This termination comes amid growing reports circulating on social media that Marite had allegedly been soliciting money from various entertainment venues using Samidoh’s name, without the artist’s knowledge or consent.

This unexpected move has caught many in the Kenyan entertainment industry by surprise, as Marite had been a constant presence in Samidoh’s career, contributing significantly to his rise to stardom.

The duo had enjoyed a close professional relationship, which makes this parting of ways even more striking.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyashinski's fallout with Cedo

Earlier this year, the fallout between Nyashinski and his longtime producer Cedo garnered significant attention, particularly following the release of Nyashinski's EP, To Whom It May Concern.

The conflict centered on a lucrative jingle deal worth over Sh10 million that Nyashinski secured with a major telecommunications company.

Initially, Nyashinski approached Cedo to produce the jingle, offering him Sh1 million for his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cedo accepted this offer at first; however, he later sought to verify the actual value of the deal through his contacts within the telecom company.

To his shock, he discovered that Nyashinski had been awarded significantly more than he had anticipated.

Nyashinski during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Feeling undervalued and underpaid, Cedo demanded a higher compensation, which led to a conflict between the two.

This disagreement marked a turning point in their long-standing professional relationship, which had previously been characterised by mutual respect and collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT