Samidoh officially cuts ties with manager & longtime friend

Denis Mwangi

Samidoh has announced the termination of his manager's services

Samidoh and Moses Marite
Samidoh and Moses Marite

Popular Kenyan musician, Samidoh, known for his Mugithi hits, has publicly severed ties with his longtime manager and friend, Moses Kimani Marite.

This development was officially announced in a public notice by Samidoh Entertainment, which stated that Marite’s services had been terminated, effective immediately.

The notice further warned the public that Marite is no longer authorised to conduct any business or enter into contracts on behalf of the artist.

This decision brings an end to what had been a long-standing professional relationship between the two, raising speculation about what may have triggered the abrupt fallout.

Samidoh Muchoki
Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

This termination comes amid growing reports circulating on social media that Marite had allegedly been soliciting money from various entertainment venues using Samidoh’s name, without the artist’s knowledge or consent.

This unexpected move has caught many in the Kenyan entertainment industry by surprise, as Marite had been a constant presence in Samidoh’s career, contributing significantly to his rise to stardom.

The duo had enjoyed a close professional relationship, which makes this parting of ways even more striking.

Samidoh
Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya
Earlier this year, the fallout between Nyashinski and his longtime producer Cedo garnered significant attention, particularly following the release of Nyashinski's EP, To Whom It May Concern.

The conflict centered on a lucrative jingle deal worth over Sh10 million that Nyashinski secured with a major telecommunications company.

Initially, Nyashinski approached Cedo to produce the jingle, offering him Sh1 million for his work.

Cedo accepted this offer at first; however, he later sought to verify the actual value of the deal through his contacts within the telecom company.

To his shock, he discovered that Nyashinski had been awarded significantly more than he had anticipated.

Nyashinski during a past photoshoot
Nyashinski during a past photoshoot Nyashinski during a past photoshoot Pulse Live Kenya

Feeling undervalued and underpaid, Cedo demanded a higher compensation, which led to a conflict between the two.

This disagreement marked a turning point in their long-standing professional relationship, which had previously been characterised by mutual respect and collaboration.

Cedo has produced many of Nyashinski's popular tracks, including "Mungu Pekee" and "Aminia," establishing a strong bond over the years

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
