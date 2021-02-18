They always say, nothing beats motherly Love on planet Earth, and Primrose Mbuvi is out proof just that with her message to daughter Saumu Mbuvi after breaking up with senator boyfriend Anwar Loitiptip.

Following the virality of her daughter’s breakup, Primrose took to social media to a share Bible vice, consoling Saumu who is going through a hard time. The Bible verse had been accompanied a TBT photo they took together when she was pregnant with her first born daughter.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; Isaiah 43:2 @saumu_Mbuvi” reads Primrose Mbuvi’s post.

The breakup

For the better part of this week, Saumu Mbuvi has been a trending topic on social media after confirming breakup with Lamu Senator boyfriend Anwar Loitiptip.

In a Q&A session with her followers, Saumu said she broke up with him and there is a lot she did not share, but she would share the details later.

“Yes, I broke up with him there so much I didn’t share but I will,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Ms Mbuvi went on to share a picture of her injured face, stating that the senator boyfriend almost killed her, adding that women should never allow men to be violent to them.

“This are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Another fan asked whether the rumour about her husband was true, but Saumu outrightly denied that Senator Anwar Loitiptip was never her husband.

“He was never my husband, I’m yet to let you know why I left him… just a wannabe,” responded the mother of two.

Saumu Mbuvi added that the senator cannot even take care of his own child. "Thank you love. The man can't even take care of his own child. Anyway, this thing called life... I thank God I was born a hustler."

Early last year (2020), Saumu and the Senator welcomed a bouncing baby girl who also shares a birthday with her first born daughter.