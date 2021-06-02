Sauti Sol signs another Multi-Million Ambassadorial Deal (Photos)

The Boy Band shared the good news via social media, stating that they are happy to join the Infinix family as their official brand Ambassadors.

“We're stoked to be the newest addition to Infinix family and their first official brand ambassadors. @infinixmobilekenya #InfinixAndSautiSol | @thesocialhousenairobi_”

“It's official! A new journey begins. @infinixmobilekenya #InfinixAndSautiSol 🎊🎈🥳🥳” shared Sauti Sol.

Photos from the deal

Sauti Sol appointed Infinix Brand Ambassadors Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol appointed Infinix Brand Ambassadors Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol appointed Infinix Brand Ambassadors Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol appointed Infinix Brand Ambassadors Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol appointed Infinix Brand Ambassadors Pulse Live Kenya

Afro Nation

Away from the new deal, Sauti Sol are among stars who will perform at the 2022 Afro Nation concert set to go down in Portugal. The event had been planned to go down in July 2021 but got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic to July 2022.

The three days’ concert is set to go down from 1st to 3rd July 2022 with Eddie Kaddie, Mercedes Benson and P Montana as the hosts of the event.

African stars have been pitted against other celebrated musicians around the world, making a complete A-list of celebrities who will grace the Afro-Nation Stage.

In Kenya, its only Sauti Sol who were named, while in Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz will fly high the Bongo Flava Industry as Edddy Kenzo represents for Uganda.

However, Nigeria has a good number of artistes on the list. Among them; Burna Boy, Davido, Flavour, FireBoy DML, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Rema, Tekno, Teni, Timaya, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Yemi Aalde and 2Baba.