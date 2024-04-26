Shatta Bway bids farewell to women as he embarks on solo parenting journey

Rebecca passed away on June 25, 2023, while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, leaving behind their two children.

Why Shatta Bway will never marry again

In an interview with Dr. Ofweneke on TV47, Shatta Bway discussed his reasons for choosing to remain unmarried, at least until his children have found their life partners.

He expressed his concern for his children's well-being, emphasising the importance of ensuring their emotional stability before considering a new chapter in his own life.

His primary focus is on his two children, a son, and a daughter, and he believes that marriage is not a necessity for him at this point in his life.

He shared his observations of situations where fathers remarry and sometimes these new wives mistreat their children from previous relationships, causing distress and confusion for the children involved.

Expressing his commitment to shielding his children from any potential negative experiences, Shatta Bway emphasised the importance of allowing them to reach adulthood without added complications.

"Ushaona scenarios za matha alipasss buda aka-remarry. Huyo matha anaanza kumistreat watoi na wanaogopa kusema coz they are like huyu ni sweetheart wa daddy. So unapata wanasuffer mbaya. Mbona uexpose watoi kwa situation kama hiyo? Am still a young man. If I ever think of getting married again, ni kama watoi wangu washamarry, na bado sitakuwa nimefika hata 50," he said.

Shatta Bway acknowledges he's still healing from his wife's death

Acknowledging that he is still in the process of healing from the loss of his wife, Shatta Bway revealed that he becomes upset when approached by potential suitors.

"Kwa sasa hivi hata sifikiri hata kidogo. Kwanza nadhani hiyo bado ni healing process becuase dem sai akiniapproach hata kidogo naskia nimemkasirikia vibaya sana. There are so many who have approached me but you just ignore them. You also don't bombard them with reality coz they don't know or understand the issue you're dealing with. Unacheza tu hivo na inaisha," he said.

He explained that he currently focuses on spending quality time with his children and creating content with them, which has been well-received by their audience.

