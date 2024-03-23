The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Bway's 3 new roles at Cape Media which owns TV47 & Radio 47

Amos Robi

Shatta Bway announced his departure from Royal Media Services on March 18 which was also his last day in the media house

Radio presenter Shatta Bway
Radio presenter Shatta Bway

Steve Jacob Maunda, better known by his stage name Shatta Bway, has taken up a new challenge as the Director of Projects and Strategy at Cape Media, mere days after his departure from Royal Media Services.

Recommended articles

This transition not only marks a significant step in Shatta Bway's illustrious career but also highlights the dynamic nature of the media landscape in Kenya.

Shatta Bway, whose voice and personality have become familiar to many through his work as a radio host at Radio Citizen and as a brand promoter for Royal Media's betting product, joins Cape Media to oversee projects and strategy for Cape Media's betting product, alongside hosting duties at TV47 and Radio47.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

His move to Cape Media places him among a select group of media personalities who have been successfully poached by the emerging media house from established giants in the industry, including Willis Raburu, who now heads the digital products at Cape Media.

Reflecting on his departure from Royal Media Services, Shatta Bway shared heartfelt sentiments during his final show aired on March 18.

"Where I am at in life, I am making decisions as two parents. I have to think like a mother and as a father, and I need time with my children," he disclosed, emphasising the central role that family and parenthood play in his life decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his on-air contributions, Shatta Bway's impact extended to promotional segments and hosting gigs across Citizen TV's entertainment and sports programming. His versatility and connection with the audience have been key factors in his success.

Radio presenter Q-Tee and Shatta Bway at Radio Citizen studios
Radio presenter Q-Tee and Shatta Bway at Radio Citizen studios Radio presenter Q-Tee and Shatta Bway at Radio Citizen studios Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio personality Shatta Bway emotionally remembers wife on his birthday

"It has been an amazing five years, a roller coaster. If we came here green, we have become who we are because of you, and we don't take it for granted. Hamjawai tuangusha," Shatta Bway remarked during his farewell, acknowledging the unwavering support and loyalty of his listeners.

This genuine appreciation for his audience underscores the deep connection he has forged over the years.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Defiant Akothee reveals powerful figures attempting to silence her works

Defiant Akothee reveals powerful figures attempting to silence her works

Shatta Bway's 3 new roles at Cape Media which owns TV47 & Radio 47

Shatta Bway's 3 new roles at Cape Media which owns TV47 & Radio 47

Top 5 songs released this week

Top 5 songs released this week

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

7 talented celebs named 'Kenya', their success and influence

7 talented celebs named 'Kenya', their success and influence

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle Baby in hospital

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Celebrity Chef Lesiamon Ole Sempele popularly known as Chef Les

Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'