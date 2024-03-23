Shatta Bway's 3 new roles at Cape Media which owns TV47 & Radio 47

This transition not only marks a significant step in Shatta Bway's illustrious career but also highlights the dynamic nature of the media landscape in Kenya.

Shatta Bway, whose voice and personality have become familiar to many through his work as a radio host at Radio Citizen and as a brand promoter for Royal Media's betting product, joins Cape Media to oversee projects and strategy for Cape Media's betting product, alongside hosting duties at TV47 and Radio47.

His move to Cape Media places him among a select group of media personalities who have been successfully poached by the emerging media house from established giants in the industry, including Willis Raburu, who now heads the digital products at Cape Media.

Shatta Bway's message after departure from Royal Media Services

Reflecting on his departure from Royal Media Services, Shatta Bway shared heartfelt sentiments during his final show aired on March 18.

"Where I am at in life, I am making decisions as two parents. I have to think like a mother and as a father, and I need time with my children," he disclosed, emphasising the central role that family and parenthood play in his life decisions.

Beyond his on-air contributions, Shatta Bway's impact extended to promotional segments and hosting gigs across Citizen TV's entertainment and sports programming. His versatility and connection with the audience have been key factors in his success.

Radio presenter Q-Tee and Shatta Bway at Radio Citizen studios Pulse Live Kenya

"It has been an amazing five years, a roller coaster. If we came here green, we have become who we are because of you, and we don't take it for granted. Hamjawai tuangusha," Shatta Bway remarked during his farewell, acknowledging the unwavering support and loyalty of his listeners.