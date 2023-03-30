The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shix Kapienga finally speaks about abrupt termination from Royal Media Services

Lynet Okumu

Shix Kapienga recalls how her contract with Royal Media Services ended in 2020

Shix Kapienga
Shix Kapienga

Popular Kenyan media personality Nancy Wanjiku Karanja 'Shix Kapienga' has opened up about her sudden termination from Royal Media Services in 2020.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Iko Nini Podcast, Shix revealed that she was nervous when asked to see HR and had no idea what was coming.

"Unajua mi nilipiga simu asubuhi nashindwa hizi calls ni za nini, nashina nikiambiwa enda uone HR.

"(You know I received various calls on the morning of that day and i was like, what are all these calls for?)," Shix said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shix Kapienga
Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

She was shocked to receive a termination letter and was unprepared for it, even though she had considered quitting to focus on her acting career.

"So unaanza kukaa chini unajiuliza okay HR nimedo? Nimekosea sasa wapi, unaanza kujiuliza tumkutano ni nini sikufanya?

"Ukifika hivi unaona barua ndo unapewa, and uko what? Unapatana na watu kwa stairs... Job imeisha effective when today!

ADVERTISEMENT

"(So you start asking yourself, okay, HR, where did I go wrong now, then you receive a letter and meet people on the stairs... The job is over effectively when? today!)" She said.

Shix had been in the media industry for quite some time, starting at Getto Radio's sports show before moving to Hot 96, where she hosted Dropzone alongside Raptcha Sayantist from Monday to Thursday.

Shix Kapienga
Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, her termination from Royal Media Services cut her radio career short.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the abrupt termination, Shix's quality shone through. She adapted to the situation and focused on her digital content creation gig.

Shix also weighed in on the double standards faced by TV personalities, especially regarding accusations of heinous acts.

"So for females, it becomes tough because when it comes to drinking alcohol, I want to go out but because I am a public figure, mmezoea kuniona kwa public kwa screens, there is a way I'm supposed to behave, which is true because at the end of the day, I am also a role model to someone, but then we all make mistakes as humans its natural to you know," she said.

Shix Kapienga
Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasized that everyone is human and has feelings and that social media's harsh judgment can be heavy on them. Shix explained that she is expected to behave a certain way as a public figure, but mistakes are natural.

However, she noted that TV personalities are judged differently than ordinary people, and their mistakes are often magnified because of their fame.

Shix Kapienga
Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

Shix believes this is why TV girls are sometimes seen as cursed, and their behaviour is more heavily scrutinized.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shix Kapienga finally speaks about abrupt termination from Royal Media Services

Shix Kapienga finally speaks about abrupt termination from Royal Media Services

African folklore comes to life on Netflix

African folklore comes to life on Netflix

Nairobi Half Life & 5 other top Kenyan movies according to ChatGPT

Nairobi Half Life & 5 other top Kenyan movies according to ChatGPT

Andrew Kibe gushes over Nikita Kering in YouTube video

Andrew Kibe gushes over Nikita Kering in YouTube video

Eric Omondi considers quitting 16-year-old comedy career

Eric Omondi considers quitting 16-year-old comedy career

Cross-dresser Kinuthia & bestie Waweru clarify relationship status

Cross-dresser Kinuthia & bestie Waweru clarify relationship status

Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumors to rest

Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumors to rest

Idah Waringa leaves NTV & relocates to China

Idah Waringa leaves NTV & relocates to China

Akothee's lavish wedding gown: Price tag revealed

Akothee's lavish wedding gown: Price tag revealed

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Radio personality Melody Sinzore

Melody Sinzore opens up on rejecting offers to leave Radio Citizen