ADVERTISEMENT
Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Miriam Mwende

Shix Kapienga, who swooped the Pulse Media Influencer of the Year in 2021, has just turned 36!

2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga
Jam Down presenter Shix Kapienga has just turned 36 and she partied to celebrate the milestone.

In a video posted by one of her close friends, comedic actor Jacky Vike, Shix enjoyed the intimate birthday party surrounded by friends from the entertainment industry.

Shix and Jacky took over the dancefloor and danced to reggae songs as other guests also caught the vibe and joined them.

"Happy birthday bibi ya Imbiru 😁 @shixkapienga! 36 where? A definition of aging like fine wine!

"To many more ya kutoa [removing] heels na kudance kila mahali, apan tambua [we're not minding] class," Jacky captioned a video of their unbridled dance moves.

READ: One amazing journey – Shix Kapienga confirms Hot 96 exit

Shix has forged a career in Kenya's media industry for years, having risen to fame as an actor on NTV's 'Beba Beba' in 2012.

She has maintained her career as an actor, starring in most of Kenya's top TV productions since.

She also budded as a radio presenter on Ghetto Radio and later on Royal Media Services station Hot 96.

She also dabbled in TV shows occasionally before her current role as NTV's lead presenter for Jam Down.

Shix Kapienga
Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent conversation on the Iko Nini Podcast, Shix revealed that her exit from Hot 96 was unexpected.

READ: Shix Kapienga finally speaks about abrupt termination from RMS

Shix has, however, earned her place as one of Kenya's most beloved media personalities for her down-to-earth and fun personality.

Her understanding and fluency in Kenyan slang Sheng' has also made her a unique presenter in the local media landscape.

In 2021 during the inaugural Pulse Influencer Awards, Shix earned the Pulse Media Influencer of the Year title after overwhelming votes from her fans, the award was received by her sister who shared details of Shix's little-known shy side.

Miriam Mwende
