Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

In a video posted by one of her close friends, comedic actor Jacky Vike, Shix enjoyed the intimate birthday party surrounded by friends from the entertainment industry.

Shix and Jacky took over the dancefloor and danced to reggae songs as other guests also caught the vibe and joined them.

"Happy birthday bibi ya Imbiru 😁 @shixkapienga! 36 where? A definition of aging like fine wine!

"To many more ya kutoa [removing] heels na kudance kila mahali, apan tambua [we're not minding] class," Jacky captioned a video of their unbridled dance moves.

Shix Kapienga's career in media

Shix has forged a career in Kenya's media industry for years, having risen to fame as an actor on NTV's 'Beba Beba' in 2012.

She has maintained her career as an actor, starring in most of Kenya's top TV productions since.

She also budded as a radio presenter on Ghetto Radio and later on Royal Media Services station Hot 96.

She also dabbled in TV shows occasionally before her current role as NTV's lead presenter for Jam Down.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent conversation on the Iko Nini Podcast, Shix revealed that her exit from Hot 96 was unexpected.

Shix has, however, earned her place as one of Kenya's most beloved media personalities for her down-to-earth and fun personality.

Her understanding and fluency in Kenyan slang Sheng' has also made her a unique presenter in the local media landscape.