The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Fabian Simiyu

Shorn says many ladies are not straight forward

Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa

Content creator Shorn Arwa, through her TikTok account, shared tips with women on how to attract a good man.

Recommended articles

Shorn began by stating that she consistently offers these tips to her friends, and they have often yielded positive results.

Shorn, while using her own example, emphasized the importance for women to have standards. She sarcastically laughed while mentioning that there are some ladies who lack standards.

Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Furthermore, Shorn shared an experience where one of her exes asked her about her past relationships.

She explained that this is where many women make mistakes because they often attribute the failure of their previous relationships to being cheated on.

Shorn simply responded to the guy by stating that the man in her previous relationship was stingy.

Her ex was surprised and questioned if that was the sole reason for their breakup. Shorn honestly admitted that she cannot date a man who is stingy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya

"Why would I date somebody who is stingy? As a lady, I need somebody who is not stingy, I need somebody who is a giver," Shorn said.

Shorn went on to explain that they never encountered any issues regarding giving in that relationship because the guy was well aware that if he stopped giving or providing, the relationship would come to an end automatically.

She continued by stating that being straightforward and direct with a man makes him aware of his boundaries and prevents him from overstepping them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed the opinion that there is no point in telling a man that you were cheated on since that has happened to many people numerous times.

"Why would he not cheat on you? Come on, you are used to it and you will get over it," Shorn Arwa said.

She concluded by asserting that bringing up the topic of cheating would only serve as a blueprint for what you are willing to tolerate, which in turn would potentially encourage him to engage in the same behavior towards you.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter