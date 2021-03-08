Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee and her family are in mourning following the untimely demise of her sister-in law (wife to her brother).

In an update, the self-proclaimed President of single mothers disclosed that her sister-in law passed on over the weekend, remembering how the news was delivered to her by her younger sister Cebbie Kokeyo in a 6am call.

She added in the past three years, her family has faced it rough following back to back deaths of their relatives.

Rest in Peace Min Maraga

“I felt something was wrong, my night was disturbed after we talked last night, you narrating how you were nursing your daughter in-law 🤔I could feel the fear in you , I might not know how to handle you at this particular fragile moment merwa🙆 piny En kamano nyar Gi Ngei . I could feel the fear in you ,you are a strong woman, but with Death ,akia wuoyo kodi koro .

Akiani agochni koso abi dala,koso apondni😭😭😭😭😭 The past 3 years, My mother / family has seen ,felt and heard it all 🤔🤔Now another death . Akia kuma asoo e wiya .

I saw Cebbis call at 6 🤔 no one calls me before 10.00 am

Then Godfrey calls at the same time,There is no need to call you mum. I know , May Min Maraga Rest in Peace 🙊🙊Mayoooooo” reads Akothee’s post.

Gone too soon

Akothee’s younger sister Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie koks Nyasego also mourned her sister-in-law saying “

“Death sounds so abstract not until it knocks their. It doesn't give a warning

It doesn't tell when it comes. When we are taken Ill, we all hope to heal and praise his name as we rejoice in happiness. The opposite is welcome with sheer sorrows. Sheer fear and agony. Ultimate fear of humans of all kind. But God doesn't want us to live in fear nor defeat. He wants us to live and die in confidence that comes from knowing we belong to the victorious . It's a road we are all made for. Gone too soon. May your soul Rest In Peace jaber Min Maraga..”

In August last year, Akothee and her family lost yet another sister-in-law whom they identified Mama Brian.

In 2018, the Oyoyo hit-maker lost her two brothers (Owino and Otieno), who perished in a road accident. Prior to that, Akothee had also lost her grandfather James Ogendi Oyieko.

